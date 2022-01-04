Trending Tags

toronto police

Toronto Police Stopped 6 Drivers With Snow-Covered Cars Yesterday & One Excuse Was Weak AF

Their cold hands cost them two demerit points.

PCPappy | Twitter

Getting up to go to work and discovering your car is covered in snow can be a pain, and the five minutes you spend outside in the cold scraping it off isn't a walk in the park either, but trust us — not doing it is way worse.

Toronto police Constable Kirk Papadopoulos shared a clip of himself clearing ice off a stopped car's windshield via Twitter on Monday while warning other winter drivers not to make the same mistake.

"Back at it. First 6 cars stopped no clear view to front or rear. Drivers charged. 2 demerit points $110 fine," he wrote. "Lots of excuses including hands was cold. Give yourself time to warm up and clear the windows of your vehicle. Visibility is important."

Papadopoulos, who has an active social media presence, often posts updates and warnings about distracted drivers to remind residents of the parameters of the law.

OPP West Region recently released a similar reminder warning residents that anyone caught with snow on their windshield could be issued a $110 fine under the Highway Traffic Act.

Just like Papadopoulos, the OPP included an image of a driver in their tweet whose windshield could be seen covered in snow.

Thankfully, Toronto's weather forecast isn't predicting large swaths of snow this week, with less than a centimetre expected to hit on Wednesday as well as on both days of the weekend.

Still, that's no excuse not to clear accumulation off your vehicle as it doesn't take much snow to cover a windshield.

