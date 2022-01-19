Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Here's What You Can Get Fined For In Toronto If You're Caught Slacking When It Snows

Failing to clear snow from your car could cost you $110!

Toronto Staff Writer
Here's What You Can Get Fined For In Toronto If You're Caught Slacking When It Snows
Lance McMillan | Narcity

As the province continues to ride out the aftermath of the major snowstorm it just experienced, and blankets of snow still cover the roads and sidewalks, Torontonians may want to keep up with some of the seasonal bylaws that result in some pretty steep fines.

From not shoveling the sidewalk on time to parking in the wrong spot, here are some of the penalties that Torontonians can get slapped with when it snows.

Driving with snow on your car

One of the basic 101s of winter driving is to make sure to sweep off all the snow from the car before hitting the road. Drivers who don't will not only get slapped with a fine but could get some demerit points on their license, too.

Toronto police Constable Kirk Papadopoulos shared a tweet of himself dusting off someone else's car, and said drivers can get two demerit points and a $110 fine for this.

Parking on a snow route

Cars that are parked in the way of a designated snow route when there's a major snow event — like this week's blizzard — are subject to a $200 fine.

Emergency response teams need clear roads so they can respond to their calls as soon as possible, according to the city, which is why blocking these routes can result in a ticket.

"The City's Transportation Services division is responsible for moving vehicles that delay crews or hinder snow-clearing operations, even when a major snow storm condition has not been declared or when a vehicle is legally parked. In such instances, vehicles are usually towed to an adjacent street," city officials wrote in a January 17 press release.

Illegally parked cars, however, may even get tagged, towed, and impounded.

Not shoveling your walk

While there's no doubt it's a serious pain to shovel the walk when there's a suffocating amount of snow, there are fines for failing to clear the walkway on time.

So, how much is the fine if you get caught slippin'?

"The fine for not clearing snow from public property is $105 plus $30 surcharge, total of $135," according to the city's website.

All Torontonians from homeowners to business owners have to clear their sidewalks of snow or ice within 12 hours after the end of a snowfall.

Dumping snow onto the road

Torontonians shoveling their walks should be mindful of where they move their snow to though.

According to the city, anyone who plows or shovels snow and piles it onto the road can get hit with a fine of up to $5,000 because it is illegal to do so.

"This is a safety hazard that can hinder and delay the City's snow clearing operations," city officials said in an announcement about towing vehicles during snow clean-ups.

Driving too fast on a snowmobile

But fines aren't just for the slackers, and in case you weren't aware, cars, trucks, and motorcycle drivers aren't the only ones who can get hit with a speeding ticket.

According to Ontario's Motorized Snow Vehicles Act, the speed limits for snowmobiles are 20 km/h and 50 km/h depending on whether they're in a public park or on a trail. Not following the limits, could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.

From Your Site Articles

Torontonian Walked In A Blizzard To A Resto & Fell To Their Knees When It Was Closed (VIDEO)

Sometimes only takeout will do.

@niceys.eatery | Instagram

Sometimes when you're craving your favourite takeout meal from a restaurant, nothing can get in your way.

An Ontarian must have been feeling that way about Nicey's Eatery, a Caribbean restaurant in Toronto, on Monday because they braved the province's snowstorm and icy roads on foot just to go to the eatery.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto weather

Toronto Will Tow Illegally Parked Or Abandoned Cars To Keep Clearing Snow Today

Some will be "friendly tows."

Mike Beltzner | Flickr

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Toronto will be tagging and towing abandoned or illegally parked vehicles to ensure snow clearing efforts can continue without obstruction.

According to a news release on Tuesday, cars parked or stranded on designated snow routes will be moved to make room for city crews and equipment as they continue with snow removal across the city.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

A Toronto Family Handed Out Coffee & Food To People Stranded On A Bus For Hours Yesterday

"The family's act of kindness honestly made me cry."

Sage W.

A mystery Toronto family showed up for its fellow residents during yesterday's snowstorm, bringing hot coffee and food to passengers in stranded buses.

Sage W. told Narcity that she boarded the 996 Express bus towards York Mills station at 1:15 p.m. on January 17 to visit her boyfriend, and she remained on the bus until 7:20 p.m. when the driver told passengers they would be better off walking to their destinations.

Keep Reading Show less

Every Single Person In Toronto Can Relate To This Really Tired Kid Shovelling Snow (VIDEO)

"I really wish I was in school right now."

CTVNews | Twitter

If you live in Toronto, chances are you've had to shovel your driveway this week, and after so long without a heavy snowfall, you may have forgotten how exhausting it is.

A young Toronto boy named Carter Trozzolo managed to capture that exact feeling of cold regret while being interviewed by CTV News Toronto on Monday during the province's snowstorm.

Keep Reading Show less