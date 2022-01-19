Here's What You Can Get Fined For In Toronto If You're Caught Slacking When It Snows
Failing to clear snow from your car could cost you $110!
As the province continues to ride out the aftermath of the major snowstorm it just experienced, and blankets of snow still cover the roads and sidewalks, Torontonians may want to keep up with some of the seasonal bylaws that result in some pretty steep fines.
From not shoveling the sidewalk on time to parking in the wrong spot, here are some of the penalties that Torontonians can get slapped with when it snows.
Driving with snow on your car
One of the basic 101s of winter driving is to make sure to sweep off all the snow from the car before hitting the road. Drivers who don't will not only get slapped with a fine but could get some demerit points on their license, too.
Back at it. First 6 cars stopped no clear view to front or rear. \nDrivers charged. 2 demerit points $110 fine. \nLots of excuses including hands was cold. \nGive yourself time to warm up and clear the windows of your vehicle. \nVisibility is important.\n#PappysTips #WINTER #Clearpic.twitter.com/cL0MzEVTxN— PCPapadopoulos (@PCPapadopoulos) 1641227959
Toronto police Constable Kirk Papadopoulos shared a tweet of himself dusting off someone else's car, and said drivers can get two demerit points and a $110 fine for this.
Parking on a snow route
Cars that are parked in the way of a designated snow route when there's a major snow event — like this week's blizzard — are subject to a $200 fine.
Emergency response teams need clear roads so they can respond to their calls as soon as possible, according to the city, which is why blocking these routes can result in a ticket.
"The City's Transportation Services division is responsible for moving vehicles that delay crews or hinder snow-clearing operations, even when a major snow storm condition has not been declared or when a vehicle is legally parked. In such instances, vehicles are usually towed to an adjacent street," city officials wrote in a January 17 press release.
Illegally parked cars, however, may even get tagged, towed, and impounded.
Not shoveling your walk
While there's no doubt it's a serious pain to shovel the walk when there's a suffocating amount of snow, there are fines for failing to clear the walkway on time.
So, how much is the fine if you get caught slippin'?
"The fine for not clearing snow from public property is $105 plus $30 surcharge, total of $135," according to the city's website.
All Torontonians from homeowners to business owners have to clear their sidewalks of snow or ice within 12 hours after the end of a snowfall.
Dumping snow onto the road
Torontonians shoveling their walks should be mindful of where they move their snow to though.
According to the city, anyone who plows or shovels snow and piles it onto the road can get hit with a fine of up to $5,000 because it is illegal to do so.
"This is a safety hazard that can hinder and delay the City's snow clearing operations," city officials said in an announcement about towing vehicles during snow clean-ups.
Driving too fast on a snowmobile
But fines aren't just for the slackers, and in case you weren't aware, cars, trucks, and motorcycle drivers aren't the only ones who can get hit with a speeding ticket.
Snowmobiler going 123km/h in a 50km/h zone in #HaliburtonForest stopped by #OPPSAVE conducting patrols. Riding responsibly not only protects you, but also other trail users. Speed limit on OFSC trails is 50km/h. Please ride attentively, respectful and lawfully. #SlowDown ^rl/gppic.twitter.com/koNhdCm4BD— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1642021634
According to Ontario's Motorized Snow Vehicles Act, the speed limits for snowmobiles are 20 km/h and 50 km/h depending on whether they're in a public park or on a trail. Not following the limits, could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.