Toronto Will Tow Illegally Parked Or Abandoned Cars To Keep Clearing Snow Today
Some will be "friendly tows."
Starting on Wednesday, the City of Toronto will be tagging and towing abandoned or illegally parked vehicles to ensure snow clearing efforts can continue without obstruction.
According to a news release on Tuesday, cars parked or stranded on designated snow routes will be moved to make room for city crews and equipment as they continue with snow removal across the city.
Illegally parked vehicles will be towed to a car compound. Residents will need to call the appropriate towing company depending on where they live to locate their car.
However, "friendly tows," which take parked vehicles to nearby locations to make room for snow removal equipment, will also occur. According to the city, these are expected on priority routes including "designated snow routes, streetcar routes, arterial roads and local roads with high windrows that impede the work of police, fire and emergency services."
So, if your vehicle slightly moved, don't panic — it wasn't a break-in.
"City staff will reach out directly to residents, where required, to provide an opportunity to move their vehicles prior to any friendly towing taking place," the release reads.
"Starting Thursday morning, requests for missed areas for snow clearing will be accepted by 311 once snow clearing operations are substantially complete," it adds.
The release also warns residents and businesses that shovelling or plowing snow onto the roads is illegal and subject to a fine of up to $5,000.
Residents are also asked to contact 311 to report any property owners who do not clear their sidewalk or private property.