Toronto Police Responded To 250 Weather-Related Calls Yesterday & Roads Are Still Awful
We aren't out of the woods yet.
The blizzard may be over, but Tuesday will be far from relaxing for Ontario police, who are still dealing with a barrage of weather-related calls.
According to Alex Li, police spokesperson and media relations for the Toronto Police, officers responded to approximately 250 weather-related calls in the span of 24 hours, dealing with a long list of accidents, including personal injury collisions, property damage collisions, hazards, and more.
Li instructed residents to allow snow plows and salters to clear the roads by staying home, limiting their travel to essential needs.
#BREAKING: @TorontoPolice responded to approx. 250 weather-related calls for Service within the last 24hrs

These calls include Personal Injury Collisions, Property Damage Collisions, Hazards, etc.

Essential travel only. Let our plows/salters continue to clear our roads.
Meanwhile, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt revealed via Twitter Tuesday morning that Ontario highways are still in rough shape in the wake of yesterday's storm.
"I wish I could tell you we had good news and everything was wide open, and things were doing well, they're not doing well, we still have problems all across the GTA," Schmidt said.
"We got vehicles that are stuck, we've got jackknifed transport trucks, we've got traffic that is building probably bigger than what we had yesterday, and we are not in a position to have everything rolling right now," he added.
Schmidt explains that the incidents occur despite roads being plowed due to slippery conditions and traction loss from vehicles trying to get off exit ramps.
"We still got officers down at 401 down by Kipling where we had probably a thousand trucks stuck last night, and we're still looking to get them all cleared out," he concluded.
The OPP asks residents who can stay home to keep off the roads to help clean up efforts.