Here's How Much You Can Get Fined In Toronto If You Choose Not To Shovel Today

Don't get caught slacking.

Toronto Staff Writer
Lance McMillan | Narcity

If you're a Toronto resident who tends to not shovel snow off their property for days at a time, you might want to check yourself before you get fined.

According to the City of Toronto, residents are required to clear ice and snow from sidewalks either in "front or adjacent" to their homes to help keep their neighbours and community safe.

And that's not a suggestion either. Home, property, and business owners must clear the snow or ice within 12 hours of the end of the snowfall or be prepared to pay a hefty fine.

Residents who fail to clear snow from a public property can be charged $105, including a $35 surcharge.

"The expenses incurred in doing the work may be collected or recovered from the owner of the building or vacant lot in any manner," it adds.

According to the Property Standards Bylaw, homeowners and property owners are also responsible for clearing ice and snow from private property within 24 hours in the following places:

  1. Driveways
  2. Parking Spaces
  3. Steps
  4. Ramps
  5. Landings

Residents are also asked to contact 311 to report property owners who do not clear their sidewalk or private property.

Environment Canada issued multiple blizzard warnings all over southern Ontario on Monday morning with up to 50 centimetres expected in some spots. Schools were cancelled and TTC buses were reporting significant delays because of the weather.

So if your sidewalks are still covered in snow, it might be time to grab a warm hat, some winter boots and a shovel and get started!

