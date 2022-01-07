Parts Of The Don Valley Parkway Shut Down This Morning After A Serious Crash
Police say three people have been injured.
All southbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway are closed Friday morning as emergency crews work to clear a crash that has sent several people to the hospital.
According to Toronto Police, the incident occurred at around 6:22 a.m. on January 7, 2021, after a northbound vehicle flew over the median, causing collisions on the southbound lanes near Don Mills Road.
COLLISION:\nDon Valley Pkwy S/Don Mills Rd\n6:22am\n- Reports a vehicle driving N/B went over the median and into the S/B lanes on the DVP\n- Unknown injuries\n- Police are on the way\n- S/B DVP will be shut down \n#GO38978\n^lbpic.twitter.com/bJYFgQoBjG— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1641555225
Reports say three people suffered injuries due to the accident, two of which might have been ejected from their vehicle.
"The initial reports we had was that a vehicle was driving northbound, it went over the centre median and flipped onto the southbound lanes of the DVP," TPS spokesperson Constable Laura Brabant told The Toronto Star.
"It looks like two people were ejected from the vehicle, and one person was initially trapped in a vehicle. Toronto Fire has since got them out," she added.
According to Global News, paramedics confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital — two female patients and one male patient — and one was transported with critical injuries.
"Consider alternate routes of travel at this time. The DVP is closed in both directions," Toronto police stated in a warning.
#TrafficAlertTO: I85791 UPDATE: DON VALLEY PKWY SB beyond DON MILLS RD Update: Southbound DVP all lanes now closed at Eglinton Ave. (2022/01/07 07:44 AM).\nUpdate: Northbound right lane has re-opened, left lane remains blocked. (2022/01/07 07:11 AM).\nUpdate: Northbound right lane— Don Valley Parkway (@Don Valley Parkway) 1641559503
An update from Don Valley Parkway revealed at around 7:11 a.m. that the northbound right lane has re-opened, but the left lane remains blocked.
#TrafficAlertTO: I85791 UPDATE: DON VALLEY PKWY SB beyond DON MILLS RD Update: Northbound DVP all lanes have re-opened. All Southbound lanes remain closed. (2022/01/07 08:44 AM).\nUpdate: Northbound DVP all lanes now blocked at Millwood Rd. (2022/01/07 08:38 AM).\nUpdate: Southboun— Don Valley Parkway (@Don Valley Parkway) 1641563056
However, the latest update at 8:38 a.m. stated that all southbound lanes remain closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.