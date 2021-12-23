A Toronto Man Showed Up To A Police Station With A Knife & Molotov Cocktail This Week
But he couldn't get in due to COVID-19 protocols.
Toronto police dealt with a scary situation earlier this week when a man allegedly tried to gain access to a police station in midtown while armed with a knife and a Molotov cocktail.
According to TPS, a 20-year-old man was arrested after approaching an officer outside the station and claiming he was wanted by police.
The incident occurred outside 53 Division near Eglinton Avenue West and Duplex Avenue at around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
"A man tried to access the station through the main doors but was unable to as the building is closed to the public due to COVID-19," the police report reads. "The man then went to the rear lot of the station and approached an officer in their scout car."
The news release also states that the suspect told the officer he was turning himself in before indicating that he had a firearm on him. The man was then detained and searched by police.
The investigation uncovered a starter pistol and knife in his jacket pockets along with a Molotov cocktail, matches, and a lighter.
Police identified the man as Edward Zilberman and he was arrested and charged with:
- Mischief Interfere with Property
- Possession of Weapon, Dangerous to Public Peace
- Possession of Incendiary Material for Arson
- Carry Concealed Weapon
Thankfully, police confirmed no one was injured during the incident. However, the case remains open.
Zilberman is scheduled to appear in court on February 3 at College Park.