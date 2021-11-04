3 Ways To Prepare For Winter Driving So You Can Avoid Doing It Totally Wrong
Snow tires should already be on cars in so many places in Canada!
The snowy season is approaching — or has already arrived in some places — which means it's time for winter driving and you should do these three things to avoid messy situations.
CAA has released tips on how you can prepare your car for a Canadian winter before the season really kicks into high gear.
Right now, the top three things that you should do are putting together an emergency roadside kit, getting your winter tires on and checking your car battery.
CAA recommends packing an emergency roadside kit that includes a flashlight, extra batteries, flares, reflective vests, a first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, non-perishable food, water and a phone charger so that you can stay safe while waiting for help if something happens to you on the road.
You should also keep an ice scraper, shovel and snow brush in your car.
Next, your car should have winter tires on by the time the average temperature dips to 7 C and CAA recommends getting four matching ones installed so that your car has the most stability possible.
In B.C., winter tires have been required on most routes in the province since the beginning of October! You could actually get a fine of more than $100 for not having them on your car in the mandated areas.
Also, CAA recommends getting your car battery checked because even a fully charged battery can lose power when the temperature drops below freezing.
In Ontario, the first blasts of snow have already caused dangerous driving conditions and accidents on the roads.