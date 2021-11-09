The Weather In The Prairies Is About To Get Chaotic Thanks To Energy From A 'Weather Bomb'
There will be "considerable" snowfall accumulation. ❄️️
Brace yourself, Prairie provinces — the weather in some spots is about to get really wintry this week!
According to The Weather Network, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are all about to get hit with the energy from a "potent weather bomb" that's currently blasting B.C. and will start bringing snow into Northern Alberta in the evening of Tuesday, November 9.*
An Alberta clipper is set to sweep into the Prairies by Wednesday morning, bringing considerable snowfall to a swath of northern, central and southern areas of all three provinces. #ABStorm #SKStorm #MBStorm— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1636469100
"The region can expect to see considerable snowfall accumulations across a swath of northern, central and southern areas of all Prairie provinces, as well as a blast of strong winds that may bring whiteout conditions at times," says TWN.
That's not all, either. "Significant snow will also reach sections of northwestern Ontario, with as much as 40 cm possible by Friday evening."
The wind gusts are expected to reach between 60 and 70 km/h too, so you'll probably want to stay off the roads if you can.
"Avoid travel if possible," says Environment and Climate Change Canada, per its winter storm watch. "If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone."
To round out the not-so-favourable weather, it'll also be quite chilly as the system moves through the Prairies, but TWN says it'll get better by the end of the week.
Conditions will start to improve for Alberta by Thursday, and for Saskatchewan and Manitoba by Friday.
Stay safe, everyone!
*This article has been updated.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.