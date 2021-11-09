A 'Weather Bomb' Is Hitting BC & 25,000 Homes Are Without Power
It's a busy day for B.C. Hydro!
Thousands of homes are without power across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as a "weather bomb" brings heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the province.
Environment Canada issued multiple wind warnings across most coastal B.C. areas and gusts of up to 110 km/h were expected for exposed areas of Haida Gwaii and North Vancouver Island.
According to The Weather Network, it is the third "weather bomb" to hit the province in three weeks.
Winds of up to 70 km/h were predicted for Metro Vancouver and, according to B.C. Hydro's latest power outage map, there appears to be lots of disruption on Tuesday morning.
As of 6.30 a.m. PT, more than 18,000 homes on the Lower mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 7,000 homes on Vancouver Island, were without power.
B.C. Hydro said they have engineers working on repairs to 14,500 homes without power in North Vancouver and estimate they'll have power back to the area by 4 p.m. PT.
Crews are on site at an outage affecting 14,500 customers in #NorthVan. They're working on repairs and estimate to have power restored to the area by 4 p.m. Updates will be shared as available here: http://ow.ly/HViN50GJk6c\u00a0pic.twitter.com/EbSJsZPEOs— BC Hydro (@BC Hydro) 1636466261
It's been a wild week of weather for B.C., as a tornado hit Vancouver, uprooting trees and causing power outages on Saturday, November 6.
People in Vancouver also spotted a double rainbow on Friday, November 5 and took some amazing pictures.
