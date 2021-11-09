Trending Tags

A 'Weather Bomb' Is Hitting BC & 25,000 Homes Are Without Power

It's a busy day for B.C. Hydro!

A 'Weather Bomb' Is Hitting BC & 25,000 Homes Are Without Power
bchydro | Twitter, @bchydro | Instagram

Thousands of homes are without power across Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island as a "weather bomb" brings heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the province.

Environment Canada issued multiple wind warnings across most coastal B.C. areas and gusts of up to 110 km/h were expected for exposed areas of Haida Gwaii and North Vancouver Island.

According to The Weather Network, it is the third "weather bomb" to hit the province in three weeks.

Winds of up to 70 km/h were predicted for Metro Vancouver and, according to B.C. Hydro's latest power outage map, there appears to be lots of disruption on Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro

As of 6.30 a.m. PT, more than 18,000 homes on the Lower mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 7,000 homes on Vancouver Island, were without power.

B.C. Hydro said they have engineers working on repairs to 14,500 homes without power in North Vancouver and estimate they'll have power back to the area by 4 p.m. PT.

It's been a wild week of weather for B.C., as a tornado hit Vancouver, uprooting trees and causing power outages on Saturday, November 6.

People in Vancouver also spotted a double rainbow on Friday, November 5 and took some amazing pictures.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

