A Stunning Double Rainbow Was Spotted In Vancouver & There Were Some Awesome Pictures
People in Vancouver witnessed a stunning double rainbow over the city on Thursday, November 4.
Following the miserable rainfall the region has been experiencing recently, the sun finally came out to help create the majestic natural event.
Those in the city were quick to get their cameras out to take a picture of the moment.
Some even got artsy with their pictures, adding in some of the city's architecture and statues in the foreground.
The double rainbow created some awesome views over downtown.
Even Narcity's Vancouver Editor Morgan Leet got a picture near her neighbourhood.
