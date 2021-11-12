Trending Tags

A Rare Lunar Eclipse Is Happening Soon & These Airbnbs In BC Are In A Prime Spot To See It

It'll be another 648 years before there's a longer partial eclipse than this one!

Justin | Airbnb, Martin Adams | Unsplash

An incredibly rare lunar eclipse is happening all over Canada soon — and we've picked out some of the Airbnbs around B.C. which would be perfect stargazing locations.

On November 18 through into the early hours of the morning on November 19, the full moon will pass through Earth's shadow, causing a partial lunar eclipse and turning the moon red.

It will last three hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds, which is the longest event of its kind in 581 years. Plus, the next time a longer partial lunar eclipse will happen is another 648 years away.

Paddle Inn (Cabin 2)

Natalia + Dave | Airbnb

Price: $240/night

Location: Sorrento, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This cabin in the middle of the woods has an outdoor hot tub and fire pit, which are perfect activities while you stargaze.

Cosy Tiny House

Justin | Airbnb

Price: $189/night

Address: Pemberton, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: The night sky lights up here, and you're surrounded by mountains and open air. The tiny house is perfect to cozy up in, and it has a ton of land around it.

The Tree House

Ruth | Airbnb

Price: $151 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 3 people

Address: Golden, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Sitting in a hot tub in the wilderness looking up at panoramic views of the B.C. mountains is a beautiful spot for stargazing.

Duncan Lake Escape

Paul | Airbnb

Price: $265 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 7 people

Address: Meadow Creek, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Sitting in a snowy forest watching the stars light up the sky above your head seems like a pretty good way to see the lunar eclipse.

The Brite House

Chantal | Airbnb

Price: $304 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 6 people

Address: North Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Floor to ceiling windows on this property make for excellent stargazing if you turn the lights down. It also has a decking where you can step outside and look across at the stunning scenery.

Secluded Luxury Chalet

Stephanie | Airbnb

Price: $500 a night.

Sleeps: Up to 4 people

Address: Squamish, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Those views - need we say any more? I mean, stunning!

