A Super Rare Lunar Eclipse Is Happening Soon & All Of Canada Will Be Able To See It

It's the longest partial lunar eclipse in 581 years! 🌙

Gaëtan Othenin-Girard | Unsplash

Get ready because an extremely rare lunar eclipse is happening soon that will turn the moon red for people all across Canada!

The full moon will pass through Earth's shadow on the night of November 18 and into the early morning hours of November 19, creating a partial lunar eclipse that misses out on being a total eclipse by just a sliver.

Based on NASA's records, the partial phase of this eclipse will last three hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds which makes it one of the longest partial lunar eclipses ever and the longest one in 581 years!

The longest one before this was on February 18, 1440, and it only beats this year's eclipse by 24 seconds.

All of Canada will be able to see the show but parts of eastern Quebec and all of Atlantic Canada will miss the end of it because the final phase will happen after the sun rises there.

The best part, when the moon moves into the darkest part of Earth's shadow and looks red, will happen between 2:18 a.m. ET and 5:47 a.m. ET with the maximum at 4:02 a.m. ET.

If you want to know exactly when all the phases of the eclipse will happen where you live, you can check this eclipse map.

According to The Weather Network, the next time a longer partial eclipse will happen will be 648 years from now on February 8, 2669 — so unless you're planning to be around then, you might not want to miss this!

