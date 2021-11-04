Ontario Drivers Can't Handle The Snow & So Many Crashes Are Being Reported In Some Spots
It might be time to install your snow tires.
Ontario drivers are already struggling to overcome the arrival of snow this month, and we're not even a full week in.
Georgian Bay OPP reported on Wednesday that they had responded to 21 vehicle crashes between November 1st to 3rd, which they claim is largely the result of significant snowfall and icy conditions challenging motorists' ability.
Meanwhile, Bracebridge OPP reported that they had also responded to 20 motor vehicle collisions between Monday and Tuesday morning, which could've been prevented if drivers had adjusted to changing weather conditions.
Motorists are being reminded to take several precautions to prepare for the incoming wintry weather including staying more alert than usual, slowing down in bad conditions and allotting extra travel time.
It's also advised that drivers travel with a winter survival kit that includes snacks, candles and flashlights in case they get stuck.
If you're planning on heading out make sure to use caution as even more snow is expected in some regions throughout Thursday.
The Weather Network warns lake-effect snow will continue to hit Goderich, Kitchener, Listowel, Woodstock and more through the day.