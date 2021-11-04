Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario Drivers Can't Handle The Snow & So Many Crashes Are Being Reported In Some Spots

It might be time to install your snow tires.

Ontario Drivers Can't Handle The Snow & So Many Crashes Are Being Reported In Some Spots
Anjelagar | Dreamstime

Ontario drivers are already struggling to overcome the arrival of snow this month, and we're not even a full week in.

Georgian Bay OPP reported on Wednesday that they had responded to 21 vehicle crashes between November 1st to 3rd, which they claim is largely the result of significant snowfall and icy conditions challenging motorists' ability.

Meanwhile, Bracebridge OPP reported that they had also responded to 20 motor vehicle collisions between Monday and Tuesday morning, which could've been prevented if drivers had adjusted to changing weather conditions.

Motorists are being reminded to take several precautions to prepare for the incoming wintry weather including staying more alert than usual, slowing down in bad conditions and allotting extra travel time.

It's also advised that drivers travel with a winter survival kit that includes snacks, candles and flashlights in case they get stuck.

If you're planning on heading out make sure to use caution as even more snow is expected in some regions throughout Thursday.

The Weather Network warns lake-effect snow will continue to hit Goderich, Kitchener, Listowel, Woodstock and more through the day.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Parts Of Ontario Are Covered In Snow & Weather Advisories Warn Of Another 4 cm (PHOTOS)

It looks like a winter wonderland!

OPP _NWR | Twitter, MCR1Mutant | Twitter

Parts of Ontario received their first real taste of winter on Tuesday evening thanks to a dusting of snow that caused several weather advisories to be issued.

According to The Weather Network, the wintry conditions, which were created after Arctic air drifted down into the province, caused roads to become slippery with a significant uptick in collisions being reported by the OPP.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Snow Is Creating Awful Driving Conditions & More Is On The Way

OPP says over 20 collisions have already occurred.

Canadapanda | Dreamstime

Ontario's snow arrived with a vengeance on Tuesday morning with motorists being warned to use caution due to awful driving conditions.

According to The Weather Network, an Arctic air drifting down into parts of Ontario this week will cause a messy mixture of lake-effect rain and snow showers through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Blast Some Spots With Up To 20 cm Of Snow This Week

Anybody want to build a snowman?

Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime

Halloween is over, and just like that, winter is upon us.

It's time to put away your pumpkins and bring out your snowball gear because some parts of Ontario may get up to 20 centimetres of snow this week, according to The Weather Network.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Says A 'Snow Machine' Is Coming & Several Spots Will Be Impacted

It's coming your way too, Manitoba!

Ingalin | Dreamstime, Lynda Dobbin Turner | Dreamstime

All right Canucks, it may be time to officially get out your winter gear, as some parts of Canada are about to get hit with some rather snowy weather this week.

According to The Weather Network, a "lake-effect snow machine" is about to make its way to parts of Ontario and Manitoba as early as Monday, November 1 and could stretch over 1,500 kilometres in total!

Keep Reading Show less