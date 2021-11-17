Environment Canada Warns Of Freezing Rain In Parts Of Ontario & It's Going To Be Icy
It's going to be the opposite of a winter wonderland.
If you were hoping for a mild fall morning in Southern or Northern Ontario, you might just want to go back to bed.
Environment Canada issued warnings and special weather statements across Ontario on Wednesday morning.
This morning, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, North Bay, West Nipissing, Timmins, Cochrane, Algonquin, Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay were all placed under a warning for freezing rain.
According to Environment Canada, parts of Ontario will be getting "a wintery mix of snow, ice pellets and possibly freezing rain" this morning.
Showers will turn into freezing rain later in the morning and last "several hours" before showers turn back into rain as temperatures rise.
Although Timmins, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls are expected to get their share of brutal weather later in the afternoon and into the evening, with snow turning to freezing rain and possibly lingering "for several hours before moving out of the region near midnight."
Environment Canada is advising those in the affected area to take "extra care" while driving as roads may be icy.
Special weather statements
Chapleau, Gogama, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Greater Sudbury, Algonquin, Ottawa, Prescott, Russel, Renfrew Pembroke, and Barry's Bay were all issued special weather statements on Wednesday.
The Chapleau, Gogama, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake and Greater Sudbury areas can also look forward to the possibility of freezing rain throughout the morning.
Western Algonquin Park and the Lake of Two Rivers in the Algonquin area will be hit with the "risk of freezing rain today," with the possibility of the conditions lasting a couple of hours.
"A brief band of snow, ice pellets along with a risk of freezing rain will move through the area this morning. Precipitation will change over to rain or freezing rain later in the morning or in the early afternoon," Environment Canada says.
The City of Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, and the area of Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay can expect the possibility of similar conditions this evening.
"Periods of rain are expected to enter the region late this afternoon or early this evening. However, it's possible that areas along the Ottawa Valley may begin as freezing rain and persist for several hours this evening before switching over to rain," according to Environment Canada.
However, Environment Canada says there is still "some uncertainty at this time as temperatures are expected to hover close to the freezing mark this evening."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.