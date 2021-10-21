Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Driver Got Charged For Keeping His Hands Off The Wheel To Play The Flute

Halton Regional Police actually used the hashtag #FlutesAndDrivingDontMix

An Ontario Driver Got Charged For Keeping His Hands Off The Wheel To Play The Flute
HRPSBurl | Twitter

Well, this Ontario driver was certainly in treble (ahem, trouble.)

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said one of their traffic officers was keeping an eye out for distracted drivers in Burlington on October 20 when they pulled over a driver expecting him to be on his cell phone.

The officer was "a little surprised" to see that the driver was playing the flute with both of his hands instead.

HRPS added that the driver was following along to a song on his iPod, too. Narcity reached out to ask which song the driver was playing along to but did not hear back from Halton Regional Police before this article went to press.

Police added that the driver was charged.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Driver Charged After Doing The Absolute Worst Job Faking A Licence Plate (PHOTO)

"The vehicle was removed from the roadway."

OPP _WR | Twitter

Yet another Ontario driver is facing charges after attempting to create their own makeshift licence plate and it looks like something a toddler could have drawn.

According to OPP West Region, the incident occurred in Caledonia on Monday afternoon after officers spotted a vehicle driving around with a cardboard cutout on its trunk.

Keep Reading Show less

An SUV Crashed Into An Ontario Home & Flipped Onto Its Roof In A Chaotic Accident

No one was injured.

OPP_CR | Twitter

An Ontario driver had their world flipped upside down, literally, after crashing into a home on Wednesday morning.

According to OPP Central Region, the incident, which is still under investigation, occurred after an out of control SUV collided with a home, flipping the vehicle onto its roof.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Driver Was Caught Going Nearly 3 Times Over The Posted Speed Limit This Weekend

Sheeeesh. 😬

Google Maps, YRP | Twitter

Looks like someone was running late to Thanksgiving dinner because one Ontario driver was just pulled over for going nearly three times over the speed limit this weekend.

According to York Regional Police, the driver was spotted going 192 km/h by their road safety officers around Highway 11 and Crimson King Way in East Gwillimbury, where the posted speed limit is 70 km/h.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Man Said He Committed Terrorist Acts & His Charge Has Reportedly Been Dropped

Last year, he falsely claimed he was a member of a terrorist group in Syria.

Shehroze Chaudry | LinkedIn, George Kroll | Dreamstime

An Ontario man who claimed he had joined a terrorist group just had his charges reportedly dropped.

In a news release posted on September 25, 2020, the RCMP had arrested and charged 26-year-old Shehroze Chaudhry from Burlington, Ontario, after he claimed he travelled to Syria in 2016 to join ISIS. Chaudhry also claimed he committed terrorist acts with them, and he was charged with hoax-terrorist activity.

Keep Reading Show less