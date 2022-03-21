A Transport Truck Crashed Into Someone's Backyard & The Driver Has Been Charged (VIDEO)
Police are reminding residents not to drink and drive.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents not to drink and drive following a terrifying incident on the QEW last Friday.
According to OPP Highway Safety Division, a transport truck driver suddenly veered off the highway near Dixie Road, crashing into the backyard of a nearby residence.
The truck, badly damaged in the process, reportedly knocked down several trees before finally stopping. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
Police released footage of the wreckage, highlighting the massive path of destruction the truck left in its wake. The video appears to show that the impact tore off the rig's hood.
Transport truck driver drove off #QEW/Dixie and entered the back yard of a residence, it took out several trees before stopping. A 62y/o man from St Catharines is charged with #ImpairedDriving #80Plus and Dangerous driving. \nIf you drink, don't drive. If you drive, don't drink!pic.twitter.com/6SdwmgNxKC— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1647651819
"If you drink, don't drive. If you drive, don't drink," police warn in the report.
The driver, a 62-year-old man from St. Catharines, faces several charges, including impaired driving, 80 plus, and dangerous driving.
Incidents involving transport trucks have been popping up fairly regularly these past couple of weeks.
Last Tuesday, Halton Regional Police Service reported that a trucker trapped himself on a small road after blatantly ignoring multiple "no truck signs" near the town of Halton Hills.
This past Monday, OPP Highway Safety Division revealed that a 47-year-old Brampton trucker was taken to hospital with minor injuries after causing the accident, resulting in significant traffic delays. The accused was also charged with careless driving.
A second rollover occurred that same morning, resulting in another truck ending up in a ditch near Highway 401 eastbound at Highway 6 north. Yikes.
Weather forecasts for this week predict slippery roads, so if you're a regular commuter, make sure you always keep a safe distance from nearby transports.