A Rolled Over Transport Truck Full Of Frozen Spinach Is Causing 'Heavy Traffic' On The 401
It's not clearing up anytime soon.
You never know what kind of day you're going to have on the 401, but it's probably going to be bad when the phrases "rolled over" and "transport truck" make headlines.
A transport truck filled with frozen spinach tipped over on Highway 401 eastbound on Monday morning, causing significant traffic delays, and police say it's going to be a while before things clear up.
According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the incident occurred before 8:00 a.m. on the eastbound ramp to Highway 400 heading northbound with the truck driver claiming they were cut off.
Transport truck rollover #Hwy401 EB ramp to #Hwy400 nb. Express lane getting by for now, waiting for recovery equipment to arrivehttps://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXGyDlPZqdKM\u00a0\u2026— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1643634382
The trucker wasn't injured during the event, but police doubt their reasoning for the cause of the accident is accurate.
"Driver claims that he was cut off although witnesses don't report seeing any other vehicles in the area, likely the vehicle took the ramp too fast and ended up on its side," Schmidt said from the scene.
Just after 8:00 a.m., police say that one lane was getting by and there was very "heavy traffic."
Currently, workers are attempting to load the spinach into another truck, so that they can get the vehicle back on its wheels.
Transport truck loaded with Spinach! Being offloaded now.https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1yoKMWlQznjJQ\u00a0\u2026— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1643640584
OPP said that as of 9:49 a.m. the ramp is completely blocked off for "another couple of hours."
"This truck is at least 1/3 offloaded already and we'll get this cargo cleaned up quickly," Schmidt stated. "This cleanup is going to be ongoing for some time.
"For now, you may want to avoid the area," he concluded.