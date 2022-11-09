OPP Found A Car That Was 'Floating In Mid Air' & It Looked Like Some Sort Of Sorcery
It was not a magic trick! 🪄
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found something quite unusual on the roads on Tuesday, and it looked like something you'd see in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.
The Burlington OPP responded to "a car seemingly floating in mid air" on Highway 5 and Rock Chapel Road, they tweeted.
Contrary to what some drivers might have thought when going past the floating car, it was not a form of sorcery.
\u201c#BurlingtonOPP responding now to a car seemingly floating in mid air #Hwy5 and #RockchapelRd. Turns out the inexperienced dr was not practicing #MagicTricks, and got caught up on a wire after making a poor turn. No injuries. Please proceed through the area with caution \u26a0\ufe0f ^kw\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1667927556
As it turns out, the "inexperienced" driver wasn't performing any magic tricks, police said. Instead, the driver "got caught up on a wire after making a poor turn."
There were no reported injuries, but the OPP did warn drivers to "proceed through the area with caution."
People in the comment were shocked by the police's post saying things like "😂🤣🤣 new flying saucer 🛸" and questioning, "How does this even happen?? Lol."
Others were hoping for something else. "Cable been tested for car zipline," they said.
This isn't the first time the OPP has witnessed and reported an unusual event on Ontario's streets.
How many carrots are too many? Well, for this Ontario driver, a truckload of the vegetable might just be enough.
OPP charged a driver for having an "insecure load" after they were seen hauling an impressive load of carrots in their truck.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Narcity the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on September 24 while driving on Highway 404 in Markham–Stouffville because the carrots were falling from the truck.
The driver could have avoided these charges if they wrapped their carrots up with a tarp or another covering.