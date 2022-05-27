NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

stranger things

A Toronto Patio Is Hosting A 'Stranger Things' Watch Party & You'll Be In The Upside Down

Of course, there will be waffles 🧇.

Toronto Associate Editor
Flipped over Hawkins Police car. Right: Special drinks at RendezViews.

M. Campbell | Touchwood PR, didieryhc | TikTok

Stranger Things fans in Toronto rejoice because a watching party is coming to the 6ix this weekend, and it looks more epic than Steve's hair.

RendezViews West, by The Ballroom, is hosting a screening for guests to attend and enjoy the first episode of Stranger Things season four.

The rain or shine event will take place on Sunday, May 29, where doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the screening will begin at 7:00 p.m.

So grab a friend and head over there for a totally tubular night, don't worry, Demogorgons aren't invited!

@didieryhc

TBH I’ve seen stranger things #fypシ #strangerthings #toronto #popup #netflix

You can't go to a Stranger Things viewing party without waffles, right? That's why the specialty food item called "The Eleven" features a Belgian waffle, Dr. J's pulled pork, creamy slaw and maple syrup. YUM!

And there will also be a special event drink called "The Strangest Thing," which has Crown Royal, Campari, dry vermouth, fresh lemon juice, and grenadine topped with Sprite.

But if you can't make it to the watching party on Sunday, you should still take some time to visit the patio because there is an "Upside Down" activation that opened on Wednesday and is available for the public to see till Sunday!*

Upside Down Hawkins Police Car. Upside Down Hawkins Police Car.M. Campbell | Touchwood PR

RendezViews told Narcity that "Netflix has crafted a popup display that's sure to turn heads." There's also a 1988 Chevy Caprice police car, just like the one found in Hawkins, and it'll be flipped over to make you feel in a "spooky alternate dimension."*

"Red mood lighting, a fog machine, vines, and a custom Stranger Things 4 sidewalk decal will be added to highlight the signature aesthetics," they added.

Listen, El said it, and here it is again, but "friends don't lie," so plan in advance because you will need to book your spot, otherwise, there are no guarantees!

And remember, "if anyone asks where I am, I've left the country!"

*This article has been updated.

