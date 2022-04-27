Toronto's All-You-Can-Taste Wine Fest Is Returning & You Can Sip Your Way Around The World
Get your liquid passports ready. 🍷
Bottoms up! A boozy festival is coming to the city this summer, and it's every wine lover's dream come true. Wine Fest Toronto is returning on July 8, so get ready for drinks, food, and good vibes.
The two-day, all-you-can-taste event will be taking place at RendezViews, Toronto's largest outdoor patio. The colourful outdoor terrace will serve as a vibrant backdrop for the wine extravaganza. Visitors can open their "liquid passports" and take a trip around the world by tasting wines from different regions.
"Wine Fest is truly a place where wine lovers can taste their way across the globe, learn more about the regions of the world, come together with other cork dorks and find a new wine to love," 'Super Wine Girl' Angela Aiello, Chief Creative Officer of Wine Fest Toronto said in a press release.
The event will include sustainable wines from presenting sponsor California Wines as well as a virtual bottle shop by LCBO. It's running rain or shine, and you can sip unlimited beverages and enjoy food as well.
This isn't the only boozy festival coming to the city. The Rosé Picnic announced that it will be returning this summer as well, and you can spend the day in a pink and white wonderland.
Tickets for Wine Fest Toronto are available online, and there are three time slots to choose from that are three hours each. If endless wine, colourful surroundings, and summer vibes sounds like your idea of a good time, then add this festival to your list of things to do this upcoming season.
Wine Fest Toronto
Price: $75 per person
When: July 8 and 9, 2022
Address: 229 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip all-you-can-taste wines at this boozy event.