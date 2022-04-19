NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto events

Toronto Is Getting A Giant Italian Food Festival With Open Bars & Unlimited Pasta

It's like an all-inclusive trip to Rome. 🍝

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Eataly in Toronto, Ontario.

Eataly in Toronto, Ontario.

@eatalytoronto | Instagram

Toronto is getting a little taste of Italy this season thanks to this giant festival opening in the city. SpringFest is a new food and drink event taking place on May 13, and it will sweep you away to Europe.

The festival is being held inside Eataly, a three-level Italian food complex in Yorkville. You can enjoy an all-inclusive experience complete with food, drinks, and entertainment.

SpringFest at Eataly.Courtesy of Eataly

Encompassing all three storeys of the venue, SpringFest will take you on a tasting journey through Italy, and you can enjoy unlimited Italian fare like regional pizza, pasta, and desserts.

Some pastas are even served from a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano DOP for extra cheesiness. There will be over five open bars where you can get Italian wines, cocktails, and beer, as well as over 15 tasting stations where you can lose yourself in the flavours of Italy.

The fun doesn't end at feasting — there will also be entertainment such as a three-piece band, pasta-making demonstrations, oyster shucking, and more.

SpringFest at Eataly.Courtesy of Eataly

The event will highlight the authentic fare, beverages, and experiences offered by Eataly and allow you to take a little trip overseas without leaving the city.

Tickets are available online for three different entry times, and cost $165 per person.

If you're looking for more places to get your Italian food fill, you can check out some of these restaurants around the city that locals are obsessed with.

Leave your passport behind and eat your way through Italy at this new, all-inclusive event taking place this spring.

SpringFest at Eataly

SpringFest at Eataly.

Courtesy of Eataly

Price: $165 per person

When: May 13, 2022

Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new event offers unlimited Italian food, drinks, and more, and it's like a mini trip to Rome.

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

