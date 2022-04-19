Toronto Is Getting A Giant Italian Food Festival With Open Bars & Unlimited Pasta
It's like an all-inclusive trip to Rome. 🍝
Toronto is getting a little taste of Italy this season thanks to this giant festival opening in the city. SpringFest is a new food and drink event taking place on May 13, and it will sweep you away to Europe.
The festival is being held inside Eataly, a three-level Italian food complex in Yorkville. You can enjoy an all-inclusive experience complete with food, drinks, and entertainment.
SpringFest at Eataly.Courtesy of Eataly
Encompassing all three storeys of the venue, SpringFest will take you on a tasting journey through Italy, and you can enjoy unlimited Italian fare like regional pizza, pasta, and desserts.
Some pastas are even served from a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano DOP for extra cheesiness. There will be over five open bars where you can get Italian wines, cocktails, and beer, as well as over 15 tasting stations where you can lose yourself in the flavours of Italy.
The fun doesn't end at feasting — there will also be entertainment such as a three-piece band, pasta-making demonstrations, oyster shucking, and more.
SpringFest at Eataly.Courtesy of Eataly
The event will highlight the authentic fare, beverages, and experiences offered by Eataly and allow you to take a little trip overseas without leaving the city.
Tickets are available online for three different entry times, and cost $165 per person.
If you're looking for more places to get your Italian food fill, you can check out some of these restaurants around the city that locals are obsessed with.
Leave your passport behind and eat your way through Italy at this new, all-inclusive event taking place this spring.
SpringFest at Eataly
SpringFest at Eataly.
Price: $165 per person
When: May 13, 2022
Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new event offers unlimited Italian food, drinks, and more, and it's like a mini trip to Rome.
