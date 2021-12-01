Eataly Has Turned Into A Holiday Paradise With A Panettone Tunnel & Italian Marketplace
You can sip authentic hot chocolate like you're in Rome.
If you love Christmas and Italian food, then you'll want to take a trip here this season.
Eataly, Toronto's three-level Italian food complex, has transformed into a holiday paradise filled with authentic Christmas goodies.
The store has been decorated from floor to ceiling with garland, baubles, trees and lights, and you'll be greeted by a twinkling panettone wall that leads to the escalators as soon as you walk in.
Speaking of panettone, you can find over 50 flavours of panettone and pandoro (traditional Italian cakes) throughout the store. There are vegan and gluten-free options, as well as flavours like limoncello and chocolate pear.
There are holiday activations and classes throughout the month of December such as ornament making and a truffle pop-up.
Downstairs, you can explore the new Holiday Market Pop-Up, which features a variety of goods like candles, jewellery, Italian-inspired gift boxes, and more.
If you're a hot chocolate fan, you'll want to stop by the Il Gran Caffé for the limited-time cioccolata calda; a traditional Italian hot chocolate with a rich, creamy consistency.
Shop like you're in Italy at this food complex that has transformed into a Christmas wonderland.
Eataly
Price: Free
When: Until January 3, 2021
Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find all sorts of treats and gifts at this Italian-inspired marketplace.
