Eataly Has Turned Into A Holiday Paradise With A Panettone Tunnel & Italian Marketplace

You can sip authentic hot chocolate like you're in Rome.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you love Christmas and Italian food, then you'll want to take a trip here this season.

Eataly, Toronto's three-level Italian food complex, has transformed into a holiday paradise filled with authentic Christmas goodies.

The store has been decorated from floor to ceiling with garland, baubles, trees and lights, and you'll be greeted by a twinkling panettone wall that leads to the escalators as soon as you walk in.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Speaking of panettone, you can find over 50 flavours of panettone and pandoro (traditional Italian cakes) throughout the store. There are vegan and gluten-free options, as well as flavours like limoncello and chocolate pear.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There are holiday activations and classes throughout the month of December such as ornament making and a truffle pop-up.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Downstairs, you can explore the new Holiday Market Pop-Up, which features a variety of goods like candles, jewellery, Italian-inspired gift boxes, and more.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're a hot chocolate fan, you'll want to stop by the Il Gran Caffé for the limited-time cioccolata calda; a traditional Italian hot chocolate with a rich, creamy consistency.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Shop like you're in Italy at this food complex that has transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Eataly

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: Free

When: Until January 3, 2021

Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find all sorts of treats and gifts at this Italian-inspired marketplace.

Website

