This Swanky Restaurant In Toronto Is Like A Mini Trip To Milan & Here's A Look Inside

It's reopening for the first time since 2019.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

A little piece of Milan is coming to Toronto, and you don't need to pack a suitcase in order to experience it. Trattoria Milano is the latest food concept by Eataly, and you can enjoy Northern Italian cuisine in a Milanese-inspired setting.

Located on the second floor of the Italian food complex, the restaurant opened briefly in February 2019 but has since been closed. It will officially reopen its doors for dinner service on November 10, and here's a sneak peek of what you can expect to find.

Eating At Trattoria Milano Is Like A Trip To Milan & Here's A First Look #shorts www.youtube.com

The Space

Milan is a hot spot for fashion and art, and you can see this reflected in the design and decor of Trattoria Milano. The intimate space is lined with comfy leather benches and features a large bar in the centre.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Colourful prints by famous Milanese artist Enzo Mari adorn the walls, and vintage pieces such as street maps and 1970s travel brochures are scattered throughout the venue.

Despite being located on the second floor of a bustling marketplace, the restaurant feels very private and secluded, and the low lighting and warm ambiance make it easy to forget where you are.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Food

The menu is inspired by different regions of Milan, and you can indulge in all sorts of traditional, authentic fare.

The ossobuco, a braised veal shank, is served with creamy risotto and presented tableside. Serving two to four people, this dish is perfect for enjoying with a group.

L'Ossobuco & Cotoletta | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can enjoy a buttery mushroom risotto as well as a unique fried risotto called Risotto al Salto, which has a crispy outer layer.

Casoncelli | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Of course, no Italian dining experience is complete without pasta, and the casoncelli, meaning "little coffins," is stuffed with braised veal and topped with butter and sage.

Mele e Zafferano | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're still hungry, you can order the mele e zafferano for some post-dinner sweetness. The baked tart is filled with pastry cream and candied apple and served with flavourful saffron cream.

The Drinks

When it comes to drinks, Trattoria Milano is all about "elegance."

Most cocktails are made with Amaro and Vermouth, which are both popular options in Northern Italy. One main feature is the Negroni, which has a rich, orange colour and is served over ice. It has a strong, distinct flavour with a bit of sweetness and is perfect for sipping.

Negroni | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The restaurant has one of the largest selections of Italian wine in Canada, as well as the largest selection out of all the restaurants in Eataly Toronto, so there are endless options to choose from.

Next time you're craving a taste of Milan, leave your suitcase behind and take a trip to this spot for an authentic Italian experience.

Trattoria Milano

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Northern Italian

Address: 55 Bloor Street W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dine like you're in Milan at this spot that's reopening in Eataly.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

