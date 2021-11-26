This Mississauga Restaurant Has A Festive Patio & You Can Eat BBQ In A Winter Wonderland
Red velvet cocktails and gingerbread eggnog to start!
The cold won't bother you at this spectacular patio, which makes Mississauga seem like a Christmas world.
Miga, a Korean BBQ restaurant, has transformed its outdoor dining space into a winter wonderland full of trees, garland, ornaments and lights.
The decor isn't all that's festive. The winter menu includes holiday treats like hot chocolate, gingerbread eggnog, and a red velvet cocktail.
You can grill your own food while enjoying the frosty atmosphere. The patio is heated, and there are even ponchos available to keep you cozy.
Don't forget to snap a photo by the glowing red trees before heading out!
Miga
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean
Address: 2382 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Patio season is far from over at this restaurant, where you can dine outdoors in a winter wonderland-themed area.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.