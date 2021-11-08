Trending Tags

7 Heated Patios In Toronto Where You Can Enjoy A Cozy Meal Outdoors

There are some brand new spots to check out, too!

@xangotoronto | Instagram, @andrea3k_ | Instagram

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean patio season has to be. These stunning outdoor dining spots around Toronto are heated so that you can stay cozy and warm while enjoying a meal.

Whether you're out for a drink or ready for dinner, these patios have you covered when it comes to staying warm outside.

El Catrin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a colourful, four-season patio filled with fire pits and authentic Mexican fare, this restaurant is always a good idea for a cool weather date.

Menu

Madrina Bar y Tapas

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 2 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the historic Distillery District, this venue lets you enjoy Spanish dishes and sangria on the cozy heated patio.

Menu

Xango

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Latin-Asian

Address: 461 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning heated patio will make you forget the cold weather altogether. You can enjoy unique drinks and dishes surrounded by glowing lights and plants.

Menu

Aura

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Global

Address: 686 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new bar has a whimsical, year-round patio that will make you feel like you're dining in a mythical forest.

Menu

EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Elevated pub fare

Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Ritz-Carlton, this new venue boasts a leafy, heated terrace with views of the CN Tower.

Menu

Bar Reyna

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: 158 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hidden back patio is open year round, and it's a dreamy place for a meal or drink. You can enjoy a variety of cocktails and small plates while surrounded by whimsical decor.

Menu

Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a gorgeous canopy of twinkle lights and leafy surroundings, this stunning patio will make you forget you're in a city.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

