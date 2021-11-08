7 Heated Patios In Toronto Where You Can Enjoy A Cozy Meal Outdoors
There are some brand new spots to check out, too!
Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean patio season has to be. These stunning outdoor dining spots around Toronto are heated so that you can stay cozy and warm while enjoying a meal.
Whether you're out for a drink or ready for dinner, these patios have you covered when it comes to staying warm outside.
El Catrin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a colourful, four-season patio filled with fire pits and authentic Mexican fare, this restaurant is always a good idea for a cool weather date.
Madrina Bar y Tapas
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 2 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the historic Distillery District, this venue lets you enjoy Spanish dishes and sangria on the cozy heated patio.
Xango
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin-Asian
Address: 461 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning heated patio will make you forget the cold weather altogether. You can enjoy unique drinks and dishes surrounded by glowing lights and plants.
Aura
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 686 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new bar has a whimsical, year-round patio that will make you feel like you're dining in a mythical forest.
EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated pub fare
Address: 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Ritz-Carlton, this new venue boasts a leafy, heated terrace with views of the CN Tower.
Bar Reyna
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 158 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden back patio is open year round, and it's a dreamy place for a meal or drink. You can enjoy a variety of cocktails and small plates while surrounded by whimsical decor.
Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a gorgeous canopy of twinkle lights and leafy surroundings, this stunning patio will make you forget you're in a city.
