Toronto's New Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Is A Pup Paradise With Poke Bowls & Bubble Tea
The food is nearly too cute to eat! 😍
If you spend way too much of your free time looking at cute dog videos on TikTok, you'll want to visit this new Shiba Inu-themed restaurant in Toronto.
Shiba Poke opened on November 15, and it is from the same people behind the Poop Cafe and Unicorn Cafe.
Located on Kennedy Avenue, they serve Korean-inspired bubble tea and Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls with Shiba-shaped rice.
There is no shortage of tasty poke bowls to pick from, or you can build a custom bowl and choose the toppings you want.
The poke bowls come with adorable Shiba-shaped rice, while the Boba has the dog design on the cups.
The restaurant told Narcity they also carry pizza, and they "are working on more Shiba food and dessert in the near future."
But the theme isn't limited just to the food. Inside, it is cuteness overload. The walls have adorable murals of fluff ball dogs flying in outer space.
This new addition to Toronto's food scene is certainly worth a stop to see the pup paradise.
Shiba Poke
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean-inspired bubble tea and Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls
Address: 245A Kennedy Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a rice bowl that is nearly too cute to eat.
