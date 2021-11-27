Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
toronto restaurants

Toronto's New Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Is A Pup Paradise With Poke Bowls & Bubble Tea

The food is nearly too cute to eat! 😍

Toronto's New Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Is A Pup Paradise With Poke Bowls & Bubble Tea
Courtesy of Shiba Poke

If you spend way too much of your free time looking at cute dog videos on TikTok, you'll want to visit this new Shiba Inu-themed restaurant in Toronto.

Shiba Poke opened on November 15, and it is from the same people behind the Poop Cafe and Unicorn Cafe.

Located on Kennedy Avenue, they serve Korean-inspired bubble tea and Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls with Shiba-shaped rice.

There is no shortage of tasty poke bowls to pick from, or you can build a custom bowl and choose the toppings you want.

Toronto's New Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Is A Pup Paradise With Poke Bowls & Bubble Tea Courtesy of Shiba Poke

The poke bowls come with adorable Shiba-shaped rice, while the Boba has the dog design on the cups.

The restaurant told Narcity they also carry pizza, and they "are working on more Shiba food and dessert in the near future."

Toronto's New Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Is A Pup Paradise With Poke Bowls & Bubble Tea Courtesy of Shiba Poke

But the theme isn't limited just to the food. Inside, it is cuteness overload. The walls have adorable murals of fluff ball dogs flying in outer space.

This new addition to Toronto's food scene is certainly worth a stop to see the pup paradise.

Shiba Poke

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Korean-inspired bubble tea and Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls

Address: 245A Kennedy Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a rice bowl that is nearly too cute to eat.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Mississauga Restaurant Has A Festive Patio & You Can Eat BBQ In A Winter Wonderland

Red velvet cocktails and gingerbread eggnog to start!

@diningwithchrissy | Instagram, @linder_surprise | Instagram

The cold won't bother you at this spectacular patio, which makes Mississauga seem like a Christmas world.

Miga, a Korean BBQ restaurant, has transformed its outdoor dining space into a winter wonderland full of trees, garland, ornaments and lights.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Pop-Up Café Is Giving Out Free Coffee & It's Buzzing With Colourful Surprises

You can even get your drink with boozy twist.

Jacqueline Swan | Narcity

There's no need to reach for your wallet if you're craving a cup of joe in Toronto. A colourful pop-up cafe is handing out free coffee until the end of the day on November 25, and you can even add a boozy twist to your drink.

The Grey Café is a sensory experience hosted by Kahlúa, and you can enjoy a caffeinated beverage as well as some unique surprises.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Space-Themed Restaurant Has Moon Crater Walls & 'Meat-eor' Sandwiches

Take a trip to the stars! 🌕

The Hungry Moon | Handout

You can eat like an astronaut at this brand new restaurant coming to Toronto. The Hungry Moon is opening in Scarborough on November 27, and it will take you to outer space.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because The Hungry Moon first started as a food truck run by couple Chef Faye and ChrisThrelked after them pandemic left them without work. The vehicle has been parked at several festivals around Toronto including the Street Eats Market.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Restaurant Is Like A South American Vacay & It Even Serves Boozy Pineapples

You can sip next to the colourful new graffiti bar. 🍍

@merissaaxo | Instagram, @_food.yes.pls | Instagram

You can turn vacay mode "on" at this vibrant restaurant in Toronto that opened this year. La Latina boasts delicious South American cuisine in a glowing, colourful space.

The venue is the latest concept by the same people behind Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse, and it was inspired by trips to South America.

Keep Reading Show less