An Oshawa Couple Created A Free Puppy Cafe To Spread 'Kindness' & It's So Doggone Cute

They wanted to promote positivity during lockdowns.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
An Oshawa Couple Created A Free Puppy Cafe To Spread 'Kindness' & It's So Doggone Cute
You won't find coffee at this unique cafe.

The Oshawa Puppy Cafe began during April 2021 as a way of lifting spirits. The small booth offers free treats to pups, and was created by local Amy Gaudette and her fiancé.

"We started the Cafe last April as a way to spread some kindness and positivity around," Gaudette tells Narcity in an email. "Myself and my fiancé were out of work because of the lockdowns. We were just tired of seeing so much negativity on our social media! We are both animal lovers and wanted to give back to our community in a small way."

The booth, which is located in front of their home, is open nearly every other day, and it offers a range of treats including some that Gaudette makes herself on special occasions.

"Everything is free but lots of people donate to our cafe, we’ve even had two dog food companies send us free treats [...] Financially it’s been a tough two years on us so we greatly appreciate all the love we have received," she says.

The cafe has done more than just keep dogs happy. It's also inspired positivity throughout the area.

"I receive DM’s daily saying how much people enjoy our cafe and how their dogs get excited when they get on our street," Gaudette explains. "I’ve received thank you notes and printed pictures of their pets! I love it so much. I’ve been told by many that I’ve brought so many smiles to our neighbourhood."

This year, Gaudette has some special plans in store for her cafe. She'll be offering holiday-themed photoshoots, and already has a Valentine's Day kissing booth setup.

The community has even come together to offer support for future projects, including custom signage and woodworking.

Since the cafe began, nearly 4,500 free treats have been given out. Photos of lucky pups who receive a treat are shared on the Instagram page.

"I really just want to use our account in a positive way, to help connect people and their pets together. I’m normally a very shy person but I’ve gotten out of my comfort zone and it’s been a great experience," Gaudette says.

Oshawa Puppy Cafe

Price: Free, donations accepted

Address: 107 Cadillac Ave., Oshawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adorable cafe serves free treats for dogs and it will put a smile on your face.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

