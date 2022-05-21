This Patio Near Toronto Is Bursting With Blooms & You Can Dine Under A Canopy Of Lemons
Add some zest to your next outing. 🍋🍋
Patio season is finally here, and this outdoor dining spot will whisk you away to a floral wonderland. Miga is a Korean BBQ restaurant in Mississauga, and it has recently transformed its patio into a spring-themed oasis.
The restaurant is known for its Insta-worthy terrace, which changes seasonally. In the past, the space has been decked out in pumpkins for the fall and Christmas trees during the holidays.
Recently, the restaurant introduced floral decor to celebrate the warm weather, and you can dine amidst colourful blooms. There's even a canopy of lemons that will whisk you away to the tropics. There are endless photo ops, so you'll definitely want to snaps some pictures.
There are new warm-weather cocktails to enjoy such as the grapefruit-inspired Love Love Fizz and the Strawberry Daiquiri. There's also a new Japanese Wagyu Croquette on the menu.
The grill-your-own barbecue tables are perfect for a sunny meal outside, and you can cook premium meats to go along with your fresh side dishes. Vegetarian options are available as well.
The current decor will remain in place until late summer, so there's lots of opportunity to experience the floral patio and lemon canopy.
Miga
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean BBQ
Address: 2382 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dine in a spring wonderland at this restaurant near Toronto.