This Stunning New Patio Near Toronto Gazes Over The Water & It's Like Sipping By The Sea
Vacay vibes await! 🍹
There's a new spot to enjoy the sun while you dine, and it's just outside of Toronto. Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge recently opened its waterfront patio on June 1, and it comes with gorgeous lake views.
The restaurant is located in The Pearle Hotel & Spa, a modern lake house steps from the water. The expansive new patio boasts endless views of Lake Ontario, and you'll feel like you're on a beach vacation.
Waterfront patio at the Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge.Courtesy of Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge
The menu is filled with "plant-forward" and "share-style dishes" inspired by Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Californian cuisine. The food is created with local, fresh Ontario produce, with many ingredients being sourced from The Pearle Hospitality's own farm nearby.
The summer menu features items like short rib, grilled octopus, and chicken supreme, as well as pastas small plates. If you have a sweet tooth, you can dig into dessert dishes like apple terrine and pannacotta.
You can sip like you're by the sea by ordering signature cocktails like Caught in the Rain, which comes with toasted coconut-infused rum and smoked pineapple, and Whiskey Daisy, which has flavours of rhubarb, cardamom, and lemon.
The restaurant also has a brunch menu with options like pink shrimp frittata and chocolate babka French toast, and desserts like toasted coconut sorbet and lemon tart.
Reservations can be booked online, so if you're looking for a spot with vacay vibes, this is one place to check out. You can also visit some other epic patios around Toronto to soak up some sun this summer.
Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge
Two hands holding wine glasses on a patio.
Courtesy of Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Global
Address: 3 Elizabeth St. Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant just opened a new waterfront patio so you can dine with lake views.