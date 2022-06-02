This Beachside Patio Near Toronto Gazes Over Sandy Shores & It's Like A Greek Island Vacay
It's one of the largest lakefront patios in Ontario.
You can take a little trip to the Mediterranean without getting on a plane at this stunning restaurant near Toronto. Barangas on the Beach is a scenic restaurant located on the shores of Lake Ontario in Hamilton.
The venue has been in operation since 1992 and serves Mediterranean and Greek fare with views to match. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the spacious patio which gazes over the water and sandy shores. Featuring leafy plants, hanging lights, and sunset views, you'll feel like you're feasting by the ocean.
The patio is now officially open for the season, and there's a new retractable awning this year that covers 80 feet of the terrace. You can enjoy boozy drinks and coastal fare while soaking up some sun and taking in the beach surroundings.
Some popular dishes include the lamb shank and chef's burger, which comes with double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, and more.
As for the drinks, the Midnight in Mykonos has become a favourite this year, according to the restaurant. It's mixed with gin, prickly pear syrup, ginger beer, and fresh lime juice.
The restaurant also has a two-level Beach Bar complete with a stage where you can enjoy entertainment. The bar has been completely renovated and will have its grand opening on June 24.
Once you're finished your meal, you can visit the restaurant's beach volleyball courts, or take a stroll along the water and imagine you're on the shores of Greece.
This restaurant makes for a beautiful summer day trip, and you can get a little taste of the Mediterranean just outside of the city.
Barangas on the Beach
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek and Mediterranean
Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take trip to Greece at this stunning lakeside restaurant.