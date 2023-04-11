This Beachside Restaurant Near Toronto Has Blue Water Views & It's Like Dining In Mykonos
It just reopened for the season.
You don't have to go far to find dreamy island vibes. This stunning restaurant near Toronto will have you feeling like you're in Greece and it just reopened for the season.
Barangas is an award-winning restaurant located steps from Van Wagners Beach in Hamilton. The venue boasts one of Ontario's "largest lake front patios" and serves delicious Greek food.
The restaurant officially reopened for the 2023 season on April 7 so you can enjoy water views and drool-worthy dishes once more.
One of Barangas' biggest draws is its beachside patio. The outdoor space is decked out with lights and umbrellas and you can take in the blue water views as you feast. The sandy shores and sound of the waves will whisk you away to a Greek island.
The menu features a variety of Mediterranean and comfort foods. You can order entrees like chicken souvlaki, grilled lamb chops, and Grecian shrimp pasta.
There are lots of shareable options as well such as fully loaded Greek fries, bruschetta, tzatziki, and calamari.
You can sip boozy drinks like Midnight in Mykonos, Greek Goddess, Spicy Margarita, and more.
The patio has a "fully covered area as well as a retractable awning" so you can still enjoy a meal during light rain. There's also a separate Beach Bar with a two-tier deck and stage for entertainment.
If you're hungry for a little summer escape then you might want to book a reservation at this dreamy Greek restaurant just outside of Toronto.
Barangas
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning beachside restaurant will whisk you away to the Mediterranean.