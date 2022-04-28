Ontario Is Getting A Giant Halal Food Tour & You Can Feast In 8 Different Cities
It's the first halal food tour in Canada.
Get ready to feast, because a food tour is coming to Ontario this season, and it's the first of its kind in Canada. The Halal Food Tour, presented by Night Market Toronto, will be happening in eight different cities around the GTA, and the events begin on May 6.
Running for eight straight weekends, the tour will hit up Mississauga, Milton, Kitchener / Waterloo, London, Burlington, Scarborough, Ajax, and Toronto.
Night Market Toronto first held a halal food festival back in the summer of 2021, and after its huge success, the company partnered with various organizations to take the event to multiple cities.
Each event will feature over twelve vendors serving all hand-slaughtered halal meat options. You can expect to find businesses like Gourmet Guyz, Toro Grill Canada, and Heirloom Toronto. None of the food trucks will offer alcohol or pork. There will be tunes playing throughout the festivals so you can enjoy some music as you dine.
This is one of many food events happening in the Toronto area this year. A boozy taco festival is taking place by Lake Ontario, and a giant rosé picnic is happening in the city this summer.
The tour will be kicking off in Mississauga on May 6, 7 and 8 in the Square One's P3 parking lot. All-weekend asses for the Halal Food Tour are available online, and admission is free. You can find out more details, including dates and times, for specific cities on the website.
If you're looking for more halal food, check out some of these spots in Toronto, which are favourites among locals.
The Halal Food Tour
Price: Free admission
When: May 6 to June 26, 2022
Address: Multiple cities
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy halal food from multiple vendors at this new tour, which is the first of its kind in Canada.