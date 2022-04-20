Ontario Place Is Getting A Boozy Taco Festival & It's Going To Be A 3-Day Fiesta
There will be over 100 kinds of tacos! 🌮
Who's hungry? A giant taco extravaganza is coming to Toronto, and it's going to be an all-out fiesta. Taco Fest, by Taste Toronto, is returning to Ontario Place from June 17 to 19, just in time for that warm weather.
The three-day celebration will feature over 100 variations of tacos, as well as other authentic fare like guacamole, churros, and hot sauce, and you can feast like you're in Mexico.
The vendors have yet to be announced, but you can expect to taste things like Pad Thai tacos, Classico’s Impossible chorizo tacos, and tacos al pastor from Gus Tacos.
It's not a fiesta without tequila, and there will be 26 types available as well as Margaritas, Palomas Mi Casas, and other speciality cocktails. An authentic Mariachi band, salsa dancers, and live music will add some additional flare to the experience. There will also be interactive games, dance lessons, and more, and it all comes with water views.
Tickets for the event will be available online starting April 22 at 11 a.m. and cost $14.50 per person. Attendees must be 19 or older.
This isn't the only food festival coming to the city. An all-inclusive Italian festival is taking place at Eataly this spring, and you can feast on unlimited pizza and pasta.
The Rosé Picnic is also returning this summer with endless boozy drinks. If tacos, salsa dancing, and margaritas by the water sounds like your kind of scene, then call up your foodie friends and plan a trip to this upcoming festival.
Taco Fest
Price: $14.50 per person
When: June 17 to 19, 2022
Address: 955 Lakeshore Blvd W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tacos, tequila, and more await at this Mexican festival.