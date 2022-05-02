Toronto's Giant Food Truck Market Is Reopening With Drool-Worthy Festivals All Summer Long
You can visit it this weekend!
Calling all foodies! Toronto's giant food truck park is reopening for the season this week, and you can feast on all sorts of delicious treats.
Street Eats Market is welcoming hungry visitors back to its Scarborough Town Centre location starting May 6. The market, which is the largest food truck park in Canada, will be open until the end of October.
Not only can you indulge in a range of food, you can also attend some exciting festivals this year. The market has revealed a list of food-filled events happening throughout the season, including a Taco Fest, Ice Cream Fest, Soup Fest, and Burger Fest. Whose stomach is already growling?
You don't have to visit during a festival in order to satisfy your cravings. From Fridays to Sundays, the food truck park offers dishes by vendors like Cheesecake In Tha 6ix, Made By Fire Pizza, Jerk Brothers, and Meltwich.
This year, the park will be getting Canada's first Craft Beer Village, opening June 3. You can rent board games, play giant beer pong, enjoy outdoor movie nights, and more while sipping beer and cider.
There's also a new Baker's Market happening every Saturday from June 4, and you can find all sorts of baked goods including scones, macarons, and cookies.
The Richmond Hill Market location is already open, and both spots offer free admission and free parking. If you're in the mood for more deliciousness, check out some of the other food events happening around the city this year, like the upcoming Taco Fest.
Street Eats Market
Price: Free admission
When: Reopening May 6, 2022
Address: 500 Progress Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy tons of delicious dishes as well as food festivals at this giant market.