Toronto's Getting A Free Juneteenth Block Party & A Mouth-Watering Food Market This Month
Chow down on Zimbabwean style pies, paletas, Jamaican patty's and more!
Juneteenth is right around the corner, and if you happen to love delicious food and are looking to celebrate in style, this Black food market might be the perfect fit for you.
Junction Craft Brewery is sponsoring a Juneteenth block party and Black food market next weekend to support Foodpreneur Lab, a Black women-led nonprofit.
"The day will celebrate Black excellence and joy, welcoming guests to gather, celebrate with friends and family, and experience diverse, underrepresented cuisines," according to a press release.
The celebration starts on June 19 at 11:30 a.m. with "Sips and Snacks," a guided food tour with beer pairings priced at $55 per person, and the block party and food market, which opens at 1:00 p.m. with free entry to the public.
The food market will showcase a diverse range of Black food products from Foodpreneur Lab participants, and attendees will be able to jam out to music from DJ Big Jacks while snacking and sipping away.
Foodies will be able to explore plenty of cuisines with dishes originating from Jamaica, Hati, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and more.
So, whether you're looking to dive into dessert with paletas, ice cream and Jamaican rum cake or munch down on something hearty first, with vegan Jamaican patties, fried chicken or Zimbabwean-style pies, there will be plenty of options to choose from.
Confirmed vendors of the event include:
- Chinchin by GF
- ChopTime Catering
- Eight50 Coffee
- Elsutra Foods
- Honey Guru Inc
- Humming Bird Vegan Patty
- Inspired By Breezy's
- Lignum Honey
- Living Raw Organics
- Mnandi Pies
- Nah Joke Hot Peppersauce
- One More Cocoa Inc.
- RJ Sweets n Stories
- Robinson Sauces
- Suddies Kitchen
- The Abibiman Project
- Yawdis
Juneteenth Block Party & Food Market
Price: Free entry to the Food Market and $55 per ticket for VIP Sips & Snacks
When: June 19, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Address: 150 Symes Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try out new cuisines and celebrate Juneteenth!