NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
walmart

Walmart Thought Juneteenth Ice Cream Was A Good Idea & It Got Utterly Destroyed Online

"I can almost taste the independence my ancestors fought for..."

Global Staff Writer
Walmart.

Walmart.

jaimieandkyleshoot | Dreamstime

Walmart has apologized after getting an icy response to its Juneteenth-themed ice cream - a strange tie-in to a holiday that's all about the end of slavery in the U.S.

The retail chain apologized and pulled its Juneteenth ice cream earlier this week, after photos of the product surfaced on social media.

"Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope," read the label on the tub of ice cream. Other merch, including plates and cup holders, read messages with phrases such as, "It's the freedom for me."

People online accused the retailer of being tone-deaf and of trying to capitalize on the holiday which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

Among the most vocal critics was Roy Wood Jr., a comedian who works on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Although if you ask him, he didn't expect it to turn out like this.

"I cracked one f*cking tweet about some f*cking slavery ice cream, and now i'm the Nat Turner of f*cking snacks!" he said on TikTok.

@roywoodjr

“Now why am I in it?”- Linnethia Leakes

Walmart revealed that it had pulled the ice cream in a statement to Fox News earlier this week.

"Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence," Walmart said in the statement. "However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."

The ice cream was a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor. The company that makes the ice cream was founded by a white family and the CEO is also white, CBS News.

In other words, the product does not directly support a Black-owned business - something that many critics were upset about on social media.

"Walmart literally saw a successful small Black business and thought they could get away with stealing their flavor and re-branding it for Juneteenth," said @amberisms_

"I want to say I’m surprised by what they’ve done to Juneteenth but I’m not," said @FredTJoseph on Twitter.

"I can almost taste the independence my ancestors fought for...thanks Walmart," shared @Mrvnsrmm.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...