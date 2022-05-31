Foodalicious Is Coming To Toronto Next Month With Rides, Live Music & Food Trucks Galore
Churros, frozen treats, juicy burgers and more!
Are you dreaming of some good old-fashioned fun in the sun?
In June 2022, Foodalicious will be coming to Toronto, and you'll be able to eat your heart out at a dozen food vendors and trucks, get a thrill on a handful of midway rides, play inflatable games and even watch live entertainment.
Foodalicious will be running from June 10 to 12 at Downsview Park in Toronto, and if you're looking for a fun way to kick off summer, you may want to grab a ticket before prices go up on June 10.
Adults will also be able to enjoy a new beer garden debuting this year at the festival with "some of the best brews from local, independent craft brewers," according to the festival's event page.
If you're looking to sip on and mix more beverages, then, for an extra $30, you can take part in a mixology class where you can learn how to make cocktails and enjoy sipping on them.
But you may want to check out some of the rides before indulging too much with options like the Gravitron Ride, Paratrooper Ride, Pirate Ship, Berry-Go-Round and Funhouse Trailer.
Along with rides, the festival will also have inflatables and games like axe throwing, obstacle courses, funhouse mazes and more, although they may cost you extra.
Food trucks and vendors at the festival include:
- The Smoke Stop
- Heavenly Dreams Ice Cream
- Casalingo Burger
- Ontario Corn Roasters
- Shawarma Gate
- Road Grillers
- Mustache Burger
- EsauParrilla BBQ
- Pancho's Bakery
- Universal Caribbean Fusion
- Tasto
- HiellitoBits
Foodalicious
Price: $15 for an adult general admission bought in advance—free admission for children under 12 years old.
When: June 10 to 12 with varying hours.
Address: 35 Carl Hall Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To sample some delicious food from Toronto's food trucks and enjoy a day or evening of rides, live music and fun.