Toronto Is Getting A 3-Week Music Festival & You Can Watch Shows Under The Stars

Serving you starlight vibes. 🤩 🌌

With live music making a comeback in Toronto, concert-lovers in the 6ix may be happy to learn that they'll be getting a three-week live music festival this summer.

For the first time ever, Canadian Stage will be presenting a music concert series called Dream in High Park Summer Music Festivalin the 6ix, which is set to run from June 30 to July 15 this year.

"Last summer, thousands of people were fortunate to experience the utterly magical performances of Polaris Prize-winner Jeremy Dutcher and many other equally extraordinary musicians. In those moments, we collectively discovered how perfect the High Park Amphitheatre is for live music – with its spectacular sound and picturesque setting under the stars," Monica Esteves, Executive Director at Canadian Stage, said on their website.

People will get the chance to vibe with Toronto artists like Ron Sexsmith and Jully Black "under starry skies [that] will make for unforgettable summer nights."

If you're wondering who's going to be playing at the event, the full lineup will be revealed on Monday, April 25.

Before that, tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 27 at noon. But if you're a Canadian Stage Subscriber, you can grab presale tickets on Monday, April 25 at noon.

So grab your bae, your gal pals, or plan a chill day for yourself at Toronto's newest summer musical festival.

Dream in High Park

Price: TBA

Address: High Park Amphitheatre at 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Should Go: Groove to the music of Toronto artists under a summer night sky.

Grab Tickets Here

