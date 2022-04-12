This Summer Date Spot Near Toronto Lets You Stroll Through Meadows & Picnic By Candlelight
Let your love bloom at this flower farm!
It's never too early to start planning some summer romance, and this flower farm near Toronto is a dreamy place to let your love bloom.
Windecker Woods is a "cut-your-own" flower farm located in Cayuga, about an hour and a half from Toronto. The picturesque spot is open seven days a week from June to October, and guests can drop by from dawn til dusk to pick their own bouquets.
This year, the farm is offering a new experience for couples. The Romantic Date on the Farm event lets you and your favourite person enjoy some time together in a beautiful countryside environment.
The package includes a charcuterie board picnic complete with meats, homemade bread, hummus, desserts, cold drinks, and more. The picnic can be hosted indoors by candlelight or beneath the shade of a tree outdoors. You can even bring your own wine to share.
The two of you can stroll through the rows of flowers and cut your own bouquet, as well as explore the paths through the forest and meadows.
The evening finishes off with a cozy bonfire where you can roast s'mores and sip drinks. If needed, the farm also offers the opportunity to turn the night into an engagement complete with music, photos, and more.
The farm isn't just about romance — there are several other events including picnics, photo ops, and flower workshops that you can enjoy solo or with your besties. Or, you can drop by to pick a colourful bouquet and enjoy the serene countryside surroundings. It's recommended that you call in advance if you plan on visiting in June to mid-July, as blooms are limited.
Romantic Date on the Farm
Price: $150
When: June to October, 2022
Address: 215 Windecker Rd., Cayuga, ON
