Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
flower farms in ontario

This Summer Date Spot Near Toronto Lets You Stroll Through Meadows & Picnic By Candlelight

Let your love bloom at this flower farm!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Windecker Woods Flower Farm in Cayuga, Ontario.

Windecker Woods Flower Farm in Cayuga, Ontario.

@kateandcactus | Instagram, @justinlappala | Instagram

It's never too early to start planning some summer romance, and this flower farm near Toronto is a dreamy place to let your love bloom.

Windecker Woods is a "cut-your-own" flower farm located in Cayuga, about an hour and a half from Toronto. The picturesque spot is open seven days a week from June to October, and guests can drop by from dawn til dusk to pick their own bouquets.

This year, the farm is offering a new experience for couples. The Romantic Date on the Farm event lets you and your favourite person enjoy some time together in a beautiful countryside environment.

The package includes a charcuterie board picnic complete with meats, homemade bread, hummus, desserts, cold drinks, and more. The picnic can be hosted indoors by candlelight or beneath the shade of a tree outdoors. You can even bring your own wine to share.

The two of you can stroll through the rows of flowers and cut your own bouquet, as well as explore the paths through the forest and meadows.

The evening finishes off with a cozy bonfire where you can roast s'mores and sip drinks. If needed, the farm also offers the opportunity to turn the night into an engagement complete with music, photos, and more.

The farm isn't just about romance — there are several other events including picnics, photo ops, and flower workshops that you can enjoy solo or with your besties. Or, you can drop by to pick a colourful bouquet and enjoy the serene countryside surroundings. It's recommended that you call in advance if you plan on visiting in June to mid-July, as blooms are limited.

Romantic Date on the Farm

Price: $150

When: June to October, 2022

Address: 215 Windecker Rd., Cayuga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a romantic date at this whimsical flower farm near Toronto, where you can stroll through meadows and picnic under trees.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...