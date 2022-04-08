Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Stunning Flower Farms Around Toronto Where You Can Pick A Colourful Bouquet

Get lost in a flower-filled wonderland.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Andrews Farm Market & Winery in Milton, Ontario. Right: Country Cut Flowers in Newmarket, Ontario.

@allstylelife | Instagram, @countrycutflowers | Instagram

You can step into a floral dreamland at these flower farms around Toronto. Filled with all kinds of blooms, these spots let you pick your very own bouquet to take home with you.

From endless tulip fields to fairytale farms, these places make for beautiful warm-weather adventures.

Fresh Market Farms U-Pick

Price: $30 per adult

When: Planning to open around Mother's Day

Address: 521 Concession 6 E., Millgrove, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Burlington, this family-run farm has a new tulip field this spring, and you can explore thousands of vibrant blooms.

Website

Country Cut Flowers

Price: $40 per mason jar

When: Opening for tulip and daffodil picking in May 2022

Address: 970 Miller's Sideroad, Newmarket, ON

Why You Need To Go: This flower farm is surrounded by rolling hills, and you can even pick blooms at sunrise on select dates for an extra enchanting experience.

Website

Garden Party Flower Farm

Price: $53 per bucket (can be shared by up to four people)

When: Late June, 2022

Address: 1528 Notre Dame Dr., St. Agatha, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting two acres of pick-your-own flowers, this working farm is open on select days for you to come and enjoy the blooms. Reservations must be made in advance.

Website

Makkink's Flower Farm

Price: $45 per bouquet

When: June to October, 2022

Address: 164604 Kellett Rd. RR3, Tillsonburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only can you pick a colourful bouquet at this spot, you can also enjoy experiences like picnics and bonfires.

Website

Tasc U-Pick

Price: $17.50 + per adult

When: April 30 to May 15, 2022

Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to Holland at this gorgeous tulip farm, which has over two million blooms.

Website

Andrew's Farm Market & Winery

Price: $12 admission per person starting June 12

When: Reopening May 1, 2022

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pick your own flowers, fruit, and more at this popular farm, which features photo-worthy fields.

Website

Windecker Woods

Price: Pay what you think is fair

When: Opening beginning of June, 2022

Address: 215 Windecker Rd., Cayuga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This flower farm is straight out of a fairytale, and it will even be hosting romantic date nights for couples.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

