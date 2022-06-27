Union Summer Is Back In Toronto With Live Music, Night Markets & Delicious Food Vendors
Patio season is finally here baby!
Union Summer is back in Toronto after a two-year pause, where city dwellers can soak up the sun at the outdoor patio market and enjoy a lineup of jam-packed events.
The City of Toronto announced Union Summer's return, supported by TD, in a press release on June 27, 2022.
"After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 63-day market is back as an outdoor patio oasis and a feast for the senses, filled with dynamic music, live performances, cuisine, films and other entertainment," reads the release.
The outdoor oasis opens on Monday, June 27. It will kick off with a live performance at noon from Brooke Bentley Blackburn, "the composer and guitar player "of Blackburn, a JUNO nominated band and a live performance from JUNO- nominated artist Tyler Shaw at 6 p.m.
The festive outdoor space will host game nights, karaoke, live performances and even night markets until August 28, according to the city.
Some standout events include a free movie night on the patio on June 29, a screening ofSpider-Man No Way Home and a performance from DJ Just Jenneh on July 1.
The entire program is as follows:
- "Big Easy Sunday afternoons
- Global music featuring Small World Music artists on Sunday evenings
- Blue Mondays in conjunction with Toronto Blue's Society
- Game night Tuesdays featuring musical bingo, live karaoke and trivia
- Weekly Wednesday evening movie screenings
- Showcase Thursdays featuring Canada's Music Incubator artists
- Lula Nights with Lula Lounge on Thursdays
- The best of Union Beats DJs on Friday afternoons
- SoulSessions every Friday evening
- Night Market on Saturdays with City Hall Live
- Symphony Saturday afternoons with Big Lake Festival."
You'll also be able to sip on beverages with a pop-up bar sponsored by Moosehead Breweries.
Union Summer will be open Sunday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays will host later evenings from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Union Summer
Price: Several food vendors.
When: June 27 to August 28
Address: 65 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try out several Toronto food vendors and enjoy a wide array of entertainment.
