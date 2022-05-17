NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Is Getting A New Free Street Food Market With Delicious Eats & Waterfront Views

There will be over 50 vendors every Saturday for 8 weeks! 🍔🍹

Toronto Staff Writer
Street food vendors from previous Smorgasburg markets.

@smorgasburg | Instagram

Don't worry about your Saturday plans for the summer because the "world-renowned" street food market, Smorgasburg, is coming to Toronto's waterfront on July 23.

This free food market will host over 50 diverse food vendors and run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday for eight weeks. The market will have a full outdoor bar where you can sip on drinks in the sun while looking out at the harbour.

Smorgasburg started in New York and has since expanded to cities like Brooklyn, Manhattan, Jersey City, Los Angeles, Miami and now Toronto.

The flavourful market is the "largest weekly open-air food market in America, attracting thousands of people each weekend," according to a press release.

Toronto's Smorgasburg will take place at "7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street," and following the city's inaugural summer, the market will open the following year again in the same location.

This summer, the market will run every Saturday from July 23 to September 10 for eight weeks, which means locals will have plenty of time to eat their way through vendors and explore the market.

Smorgasburg has released some of the vendors Torontonians can expect to see at the market this upcoming season, including:

  • Singapore Kopi and Kueh by Kiss My Pans.
  • Sri Lankan street food by Secret Chef.
  • Nigerian regional food by Afrobeat Kitchen.
  • Hiletito Bits, A Mexican-Canadian iced treats popup run by two sisters.
  • Canada's first dumpling pop-up, FeasTO.
  • Instagram sensation Noctua Bread will debut a bread and pintxo bar.
  • Hamilton pop-up Indonesian’s Flavour will present Southeast Asian street food.
  • Filipino-inspired baked goods by Baker-Rae.
  • American Classics by Cabano's Comfort Food.
  • Regional Chinese street cooking by Sunny’s Chinese.
  • Mumbai street food by Poppadum.TO
  • Ice Cream bar by Good Gang.
  • Indian Comfort Food by Spice Girl Eats.

Smorgasburg

Price: Free entrance

Address: 7 Queens Quay E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a Saturday or food tasting and sipping drinks by Toronto's Waterfront.

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

