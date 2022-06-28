Toronto's Waterfront To Get A Free Public Art Trail Thanks To A $25M Donation To The City
Your hot girl walks are about to get way more cultured.
Toronto's Waterfront is in for a makeover that would make Van Gogh weep, thanks to a $25 million donation from the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation for a free public art trail.
The City of Toronto announced in a press release on June 28 that the impressive donation to the city will pay for a new "new, outdoor public art trail on the future Villiers Island in Toronto’s transformed Port Lands." Apparently, this gift is the largest arts-related donation the city has ever gotten.
Rendered image of art trail on Villiers Island.Norm Li AG+I
$10 million of the donation will go towards commissioning two permanent landmark pieces of art, which will be created by a Canadian artist and an international artist, both of which will be chosen in an international competition.
Additionally, up to $15 million of the donation will work towards creating a non-profit to manage the trail, raise long-term funds and organize the competition to determine the two landmark artists alongside Waterfront Toronto and the city.
Map of the possible public art trail.Norm Li AG+I
The trail will be a "free, open-air route" with a "rotating cycle of contemporary installations from local, national and international artists." It will run through parks built by Waterfront Toronto for the Port Lands Flood Protection Project on Villers Island.
However, the city staff still has to seek approval on July 19 and July 20 from the Toronto City Council "to negotiate and enter into agreements" to accept the donations over the next few months.
If all goes well and the city council approves, the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation will get cracking on the Lassonde Art Trail, a non-profit organization, and appoint an executive director to gear up the art competition.
Pierre Lassonde said in a statement to Waterfront Toronto that it has always been their dream to "put great art within reach of the public."
"If one wishes to have a profound and lasting impact on the wellbeing and happiness of Torontonians, the waterfront offers a multitude of philanthropic opportunities," Lassonde adds.