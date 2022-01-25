Toronto's Waterfront Is Set To Completely Transform With So Many New Attractions (PHOTOS)
Your waterfront walk is going to be filled with art, new playgrounds and more!
Toronto's waterfront is already a must-see community with stunning lake views, Sugar Beach and plenty of green spaces, but you may not recognize it in the coming years.
Waterfront Toronto just released their Rolling Five-Year Strategic Plan, and the community is in for a movie makeover with new parks, public art, better walkways and more.
In all, 62 acres of parks will be added along the "new Don River Valley and floodplain" and within the new substantial green space, Waterfront Toronto is planning to build a Destination Playground.
The new playground won't just be your average jungle gym, it will be the first of its kind in Canada, "featuring leading-edge playground design and nature play."
The new attraction will be free and is just one of the many changes that will be seen in the community.
Visitors will also be able to walk along the waterside from Bathurst Quay to Parliament Street without any awkward breaks or rerouting with the help of new bridges and boardwalks.
The walk itself will also be more scenic with new public art installations, season art displays and an art trail in Villiers Island, which is a new island that will also be making its debut.
Villiers Island is being created as part of the Port Lands Flood Protection Project and will be the city's first climate-positive neighbourhood, according to the plan.
A landmark institution is also in the works, and a site for the possible building is being scoped out, which would act as a gathering place for the community.
Lakeside swimming pools, a floating restaurant, an amphitheatre and other floating amenities are also planned for the Parliament Slip.
So if all goes to plan, you'll have lots to do and see at Toronto's waterfront in the next few years.