Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Toronto's Waterfront Is Set To Completely Transform With So Many New Attractions (PHOTOS)

Your waterfront walk is going to be filled with art, new playgrounds and more!

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto's Waterfront Is Set To Completely Transform With So Many New Attractions (PHOTOS)
Waterfront Toronto

Toronto's waterfront is already a must-see community with stunning lake views, Sugar Beach and plenty of green spaces, but you may not recognize it in the coming years.

Waterfront Toronto just released their Rolling Five-Year Strategic Plan, and the community is in for a movie makeover with new parks, public art, better walkways and more.

In all, 62 acres of parks will be added along the "new Don River Valley and floodplain" and within the new substantial green space, Waterfront Toronto is planning to build a Destination Playground.

The new playground won't just be your average jungle gym, it will be the first of its kind in Canada, "featuring leading-edge playground design and nature play."

Waterfront Toronto

The new attraction will be free and is just one of the many changes that will be seen in the community.

Visitors will also be able to walk along the waterside from Bathurst Quay to Parliament Street without any awkward breaks or rerouting with the help of new bridges and boardwalks.

The walk itself will also be more scenic with new public art installations, season art displays and an art trail in Villiers Island, which is a new island that will also be making its debut.

Villiers Island is being created as part of the Port Lands Flood Protection Project and will be the city's first climate-positive neighbourhood, according to the plan.

Waterfront Toronto

A landmark institution is also in the works, and a site for the possible building is being scoped out, which would act as a gathering place for the community.

Lakeside swimming pools, a floating restaurant, an amphitheatre and other floating amenities are also planned for the Parliament Slip.

So if all goes to plan, you'll have lots to do and see at Toronto's waterfront in the next few years.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Torontonian Who Walked In A Blizzard For Takeout Is Now On The Resto's Most Wanted List

All they want is to give the potential customer a free meal!

@niceys.eatery | Instagram

Nicey's Eatery is not leaving anything to fate when it comes to finding their would-be mystery customer.

The Toronto restaurant has resorted to papering the town — or at least their Instagram — to find their mystery customer from last week's blizzard who trudged through the snow for their food.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto patios

Toronto's New Winter Patio Is Like A Trip To The Alps & You Can Sip Mulled Wine By A Fire

Warm up at the Après Ski Lounge. ⛷️

@rawcoh | Instagram, Matthieu Stewart | Instagram

You can relax like you just got off the snowy slopes of Switzerland at this new Après Ski Lounge in the Distillery District.

Archeo has transformed its courtyard into a twinkling winter patio complete with roaring fire pits, vintage ski decor, faux furs, and white chalets where you can get boozy drinks.

Keep Reading Show less
simu liu

Simu Liu Says He Can't Get Enough Of These 3 Toronto Restaurants & Here's Why

Add these to your bucket list!

@sabaisabaito | Instagram, @kfoodieee | Instagram

It's no secret that Toronto's own Simu Liu loves visiting the Fishman Lobster Clubhouse whenever he's in town — he's gone on record raving about their giant lobster towers more than once. But now, he's added even more go-to spots to his list.

The Shang-Chi star recently unveiled some of his all-time favourite restaurants to hit up whenever he's home in a video partnership with Google for their Pixel 6 Pro phone.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Loblaws Has A Hidden Restaurant Inside & It's Going To Be The First Of Many

It's got food from around the world! 🤤

@globolrestaurants | Instagram, Loblaws | Handout

Nestled inside the massive Loblaws at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, you'll find a new quick-service restaurant that serves signature dishes from all around the world.

In an interview with Narcity, co-founder Pierre Jutras says Globōl is a new concept restaurant armed with a menu of standout dishes from across the globe.

Keep Reading Show less