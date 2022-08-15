Toronto Is Getting An All-You-Can-Eat Italian Food Fest With 3 Storeys Of Deliciousness
It's like eating your way through Italy.
You don't need to go to Italy in order to indulge in endless Italian food. This giant festival coming to Toronto lets you eat unlimited dishes, and you'll want to bring your appetite.
All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition is taking place on September 30 at Eataly. The massive food complex will close to the public from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. so ticket holders can enjoy three floors of deliciousness.
Hand holding a wine glass. Courtesy of Eataly
The event will feature vendors from across the city as well as tons of Eataly's own Italian specialties. Guests can enjoy an all-inclusive tasting experience complete with savoury bites, desserts, and drinks. It's like taking a trip across Italy.
You can indulge in food from spots like Kiin, Azhar, and Craig's Cookies, as well as drinks from Malfy Gin, Aperol, and Bellwoods Brewery. Of course, there will be lots of authentic Italian dishes like regional pizzas, artisanal pastas, handmade treats, and more.
There will be over 15 food stations and 5 bars to visit, as well as activities like pasta-making demonstrations, karaoke, and a photo booth.
There are three different time slots available — 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $165 plus tax per person.
This is Eataly's second store-wide event since Springfest in May 2022, where the store offered a similar experience. You'll definitely want to be hungry when heading to this all-inclusive Italian food extravaganza.
All You Can Eataly
Series of desserts.
Price: $165 per person
When: September 30, 2022, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 55 Bloor Street W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in endless food at this giant festival happening at Eataly.
