NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto events

Toronto Is Getting A Boozy Art Show With Free Unlimited All You Can Eat Pancakes This Week

You can expect body painting & live performances too!

Toronto Staff Writer
​Woman being served pancakes. Right: Previous "The Pancakes & Booze Art Show."

Woman being served pancakes. Right: Previous "The Pancakes & Booze Art Show."

@pancakesandbooze | Instagram

If you're a regular at your local pancake house and dabble in the Toronto art scene, consider your Friday night plans covered.

"The Pancakes & Booze Art Show" is coming to Toronto on April 29, and you'll be able to browse over 75 local artists while eating as many free stacks of pancakes as you can.

This year the LA-based event is celebrating "over 10 years of serving FREE PANCAKES and introducing you to some of the nation's leading emerging artists." In addition, it will be bringing all of its boozy and breakfast deliciousness to the 6ix.

Attendees can expect over 300 pieces of artwork to look through and live body painting art.

Although if you're not super interested in art, you'll still be able to jam out and enjoy "live audio performances from music producers and local DJs," according to the show's Eventbrite page.

According to the event's website, this art show "is no stuffy wine-and-cheese, pretentious, someone-gag-me art event," instead, it's a "welcoming vibe for up-and-coming artists and musicians to strut their stuff in a free verse, anything goes environment."

So, if you're in the market to purchase some art from local vendors, enjoy some live performances, or just stuff your face with pancakes, this may be the event for you.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. The event will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 29 at the Revival Event Venue, and attendees must be 19 years of age or older.

The Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Price: $15 per ticket.

When: April 29, 2022

Address: 783 College Street Toronto, ON.

Why You Need To Go: To check out Toronto's art scene and eat free unlimited pancakes.

Tickets

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...