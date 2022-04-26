Toronto Is Getting A Boozy Art Show With Free Unlimited All You Can Eat Pancakes This Week
You can expect body painting & live performances too!
If you're a regular at your local pancake house and dabble in the Toronto art scene, consider your Friday night plans covered.
"The Pancakes & Booze Art Show" is coming to Toronto on April 29, and you'll be able to browse over 75 local artists while eating as many free stacks of pancakes as you can.
This year the LA-based event is celebrating "over 10 years of serving FREE PANCAKES and introducing you to some of the nation's leading emerging artists." In addition, it will be bringing all of its boozy and breakfast deliciousness to the 6ix.
Attendees can expect over 300 pieces of artwork to look through and live body painting art.
Although if you're not super interested in art, you'll still be able to jam out and enjoy "live audio performances from music producers and local DJs," according to the show's Eventbrite page.
According to the event's website, this art show "is no stuffy wine-and-cheese, pretentious, someone-gag-me art event," instead, it's a "welcoming vibe for up-and-coming artists and musicians to strut their stuff in a free verse, anything goes environment."
So, if you're in the market to purchase some art from local vendors, enjoy some live performances, or just stuff your face with pancakes, this may be the event for you.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. The event will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 29 at the Revival Event Venue, and attendees must be 19 years of age or older.
The Pancakes & Booze Art Show
Price: $15 per ticket.
When: April 29, 2022
Address: 783 College Street Toronto, ON.
Why You Need To Go: To check out Toronto's art scene and eat free unlimited pancakes.