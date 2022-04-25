A Toronto Food Truck Is Giving Out Free Burgers This Week & Your Dog Can Get One Too
Free food for people and pups!
You can enjoy a juicy burger in Toronto this week, and you won't even need your wallet. Liberty House Apartments is teaming up with Burger Drops and giving out free burgers in Liberty Village on April 29.
The pop-up food truck will be handing out signature smash patties and fries from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., so there's plenty of time for you to get out and enjoy some free food. The event is meant to highlight the Liberty House lifestyle as well as celebrate the Liberty Village community.
Burger DropsCourtesy of Burger Drops & Liberty House Apartments
The burgers aren't just for people, you can even bring your dog and treat them to a puppy burger for an adorable outing. The puppy burgers are also free of charge.
This isn't the first time Burger Drops has held a pop-up event. The brand has done several activations over the past few years before launching their smash burger restaurant, Drop Shop, in Liberty Village.
If you're looking for more spots to eat in the Liberty Village area, you can check out OEB Breakfast Co. which recently opened and serves up tons of unique early-morning eats like breakfast carbonara and mimosa flights.
Or, if you're craving more comfort food, head to one of these Toronto restaurants for some serious carbs and deliciousness.
You and your friends can celebrate Friday by digging into some signature burgers free of charge. Don't forget to bring your pup along so it can enjoy a feast of its own!
Free burgers in Toronto
Burger Drops
Courtesy of Burger Drops & Liberty House Apartments
Price: Free
When: April 29, 2022, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 15 Solidarity Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a free burger and fries at this pop-up event.