The Best Restaurants In Toronto When You Need Some Serious Comfort Food, Picked By Locals

From hearty bowls of ramen to mac 'n' cheese, these are some of Toronto foodies' faves!

@christina_eats_the_world | Instagram, @justfoodiereviews | Instagram

Whether it's breakfast for dinner, cake for breakfast or simply a hearty plate of food, everyone has their own go-to spot for when they're looking for some serious comfort food.

We asked Narcity readers on Instagram what the best restaurants in Toronto are for comfort food, and here are eight spots in the city that they chose.

Bobbie Sue's Mac + Cheese

Price: 💸 to 💸💸

Address: 162 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you cannot live without cheese and love generous portions of pasta, Bobbie Sue's may fit your cravings for when you're yearning for both. The mac 'n' cheese spot has a vegan option, too.

Menu

Rol San Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 323 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Anyone craving a hefty meal with a wide variety of Chinese food options might want to consider Rol San for their next takeout order. With over 180 food items on their Door Dash menu, there is a bit of everything for everyone.

Menu

Maker Pizza

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Recently voted as the number one pizza restaurant with the ultimate cheese pull by local foodies, Maker Pizza also serves chicken wings and garlic fingers. The pizza joint also dishes up massive tray pies in either classic cheese, pepperoni or creamy mushroom.

Menu

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

Price: 💸💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: A big warm bowl of ramen noodles can hit the spot on cold winter days, and for when you're especially hungry, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka offers up combos complete with a variety of rice bowls.

Menu

Aroma Espresso Bar

Price: 💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: With 37 locations across Ontario, Aroma Espresso Bar has captured the hearts (and stomachs) of many Ontarians with its variety of coffees, breakfast staples, salads and hearty sandwiches.

Menu

Burrito Boyz

Price: 💸

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Known for their jam-packed burritos, Burrito Boyz also serves up quesadillas, tacos, nachos and "fryz extreme," which allows guests to add whatever protein and toppings they want, and with the queso added on top, it's like having nachos but on a bed of potatoes.

Menu

Almond Butterfly

Price: 💸💸

Address: 100 Harbord St. (Bakeshop) & 792 Dundas St. W. (Bistro)

Why You Need To Go: If you're a self-proclaimed brunchaholic with a sweet tooth, Almond Butterfly Bakeshop & Cafe offers a variety of breakfast bagels and baked goods while the bistro in Trinity Bellwoods serves up heartier morning staples.

Menu

Okonomi House Restaurant

Price: 💸 to 💸💸

Address: 23 Charles St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: On top of their okonomi-yaki, foodies can order yakisoba and teriyaki dishes here, too. Their Seafood Delux Okonomi-yaki, however, is a savoury Japanese pancake topped with chopped cabbage, crab stick, tiger shrimp, scallop, squid, green onions and their house sauce with mayo.

Menu

