Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
toronto restaurants

The 8 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Tinder Or Hinge Dates, According To Local Singles

Are you looking for the perfect spot to strike that love connection?

The 9 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Tinder Or Hinge Dates, According To Local Singles
@aly.adventures | Instagram, @juliaklack | Instagram

Are you looking for love in all the wrong places? (AKA restaurants with no backdoors to escape a bad date.)

Toronto singles told Narcity their favourite spots for the first date with someone they met while swiping away on Tinder or Hinge.

When it comes to where your date should be delivered, these eight spots may help you out if you can't think of anywhere to go in a pinch.

The Rec Room

Address: 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Pub fare

Price:: 💸💸

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to play games (although hopefully not in your relationship) this is a great spot to get some competitive banter going. You can play some arcade games, grab drinks and if you're looking to extend the date maybe even grab a burger and fries.

Website

Almond Butterfly Bistro

Address: 792 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Brunch & Pub Fare

Price: 💸💸

Why You Need To Go: If you're a brunch person who likes to eat breakfast for dinner and you're looking for that compatibility in a partner, you can take them out for a test run here because they serve brunch until 5 p.m. seven days a week. They also have a wide dinner menu and a great selection of cocktails and desserts.

Website

PLANTA

Address: Multiple locations

Cuisine: Plant-based

Price:: 💸💸

Why You Need To Go: PLANTA has four locations in Toronto with varying plant-based cuisnes so if you're date isn't as keen on meat this is a great alternative that's still stylish and tasty.

Website

CRAFT Beer Market Toronto

Address: 1 Adelaide St. E., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: International

Price: 💸💸

Why You Need To Go: If you are a fan of craft beer, you can grab a local option and go to tasting town with your date, which is pretty much guaranteed to give you something to talk about if the conversation is running dry.

Website

Kasa Moto

Address: 115 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Japanse

Price: 💸💸💸

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to make a bit of an upscale impression this classy Japanese spot in Yorkville is sure to impress.

Website

Cactus Club Cafe

Address: 77 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: International

Price:💸💸💸

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant chain has a little bit of everything on the menu, from steaks to pasta and even a poke bowl so pretty much anyone you take here will be able to find something to eat.

Website

 Get Well Bar

Address: 1181 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Bar

Price: 💸

Why You Need To Go: You can grab a beer and get to know your date over some old arcade games at this chill Toronto spot for a more low-key first date. Depending on the day, they sometimes serve pizza, so if you have one too many beers, you don't have to go far for your greasy drunk food.

Website

Earls

Address:150 King St. W., Unit 100 Toronto, ON

Cuisine: International

Price:💸💸

Why You Need To Go: Earls is a classic for a reason. This chain location is in central downtown and has a ton of good eats and drink options, so it's great if you're looking to head out somewhere else after or if you just want a convenient spot for both of you to meet.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The 12 Best New Restaurants In Toronto That Made 2021 Less Of A Train Wreck

How many did you visit?

@mxonisah | Instagram, @levant.pizza | Instagram

We asked our readers to name the best restaurants in Toronto across five different categories for 2021 as part of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards and the votes are officially in!

The city saw a number of new restaurant openings this year and, according to readers, these are the top 12 spots that you just have to add to your bucket list.

Keep Reading Show less

So Many Toronto Bars & Restos Are Shutting Down After COVID-19 Exposures

So many classic spots have temporarily closed.

@bar_isabel | Instagram, @lapalmato | Instagram

If you're wondering who stole your holiday dinner at your favourite local restaurant this year, COVID-19 is to blame.

A handful of Toronto restaurants and bars are closing their doors for the holiday season due to COVID-19 exposures, and even more are temporarily closing out of precaution as COVID-19 cases rise.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Boozy Brunch Spots In Toronto Where You Can Feast On New Year's Day

The most delicious way to start the New Year.

@abhishekdekate | Instagram, @mangiawithmariah | Instagram

You can celebrate the first day of 2022 by digging into some drool-worthy brunch dishes at these Toronto restaurants.

Whether you're a fan of eggs Benedict or have a soft-spot for stacks of fluffy pancakes, these venues have early morning eats to satisfy all your cravings, and even offer a side of boozy drinks. It's a good idea to make a reservation in advance!

Keep Reading Show less

7 Exciting New Things That Are Planning To Open Around Toronto In 2022

From brunch spots to immersive exhibits. 👀

@mandysalads | Instagram, The FRIENDS Experience | Handout

2022 is almost here, and there are some new things to look forward to in and around Toronto.

Attractions like restaurants, spas, and exhibits are planning to open within the coming year, and here are some of the spots you can start getting excited for.

Keep Reading Show less