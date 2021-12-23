The 8 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Tinder Or Hinge Dates, According To Local Singles
Are you looking for the perfect spot to strike that love connection?
Are you looking for love in all the wrong places? (AKA restaurants with no backdoors to escape a bad date.)
Toronto singles told Narcity their favourite spots for the first date with someone they met while swiping away on Tinder or Hinge.
When it comes to where your date should be delivered, these eight spots may help you out if you can't think of anywhere to go in a pinch.
The Rec Room
Address: 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Pub fare
Price:: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to play games (although hopefully not in your relationship) this is a great spot to get some competitive banter going. You can play some arcade games, grab drinks and if you're looking to extend the date maybe even grab a burger and fries.
Almond Butterfly Bistro
Address: 792 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Brunch & Pub Fare
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: If you're a brunch person who likes to eat breakfast for dinner and you're looking for that compatibility in a partner, you can take them out for a test run here because they serve brunch until 5 p.m. seven days a week. They also have a wide dinner menu and a great selection of cocktails and desserts.
PLANTA
Address: Multiple locations
Cuisine: Plant-based
Price:: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: PLANTA has four locations in Toronto with varying plant-based cuisnes so if you're date isn't as keen on meat this is a great alternative that's still stylish and tasty.
CRAFT Beer Market Toronto
Address: 1 Adelaide St. E., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: International
Price: 💸💸
Why You Need To Go: If you are a fan of craft beer, you can grab a local option and go to tasting town with your date, which is pretty much guaranteed to give you something to talk about if the conversation is running dry.
Kasa Moto
Address: 115 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Japanse
Price: 💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to make a bit of an upscale impression this classy Japanese spot in Yorkville is sure to impress.
Cactus Club Cafe
Address: 77 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: International
Price:💸💸💸
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant chain has a little bit of everything on the menu, from steaks to pasta and even a poke bowl so pretty much anyone you take here will be able to find something to eat.
Get Well Bar
Address: 1181 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Cuisine: Bar
Price: 💸
Why You Need To Go: You can grab a beer and get to know your date over some old arcade games at this chill Toronto spot for a more low-key first date. Depending on the day, they sometimes serve pizza, so if you have one too many beers, you don't have to go far for your greasy drunk food.
Earls
Address:150 King St. W., Unit 100 Toronto, ON
Cuisine: International
Price:💸💸
Why You Need To Go: Earls is a classic for a reason. This chain location is in central downtown and has a ton of good eats and drink options, so it's great if you're looking to head out somewhere else after or if you just want a convenient spot for both of you to meet.
